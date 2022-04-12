'A Bully': Biden Slammed in India for Telling Modi That Buying Russian Oil Not in Delhi's 'Interest'

https://sputniknews.com/20220412/a-bully-biden-slammed-in-india-for-telling-modi-that-buying-russian-oil-not-in-delhis-interest-1094702960.html

US President Joe Biden is facing massive criticism in India after his virtual call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. In the call, Biden told Modi that buying Russian oil wasn’t in India’s “interest”, as per American officials.A netizen warned that ceding to US’ terms would mean that India was a “servile state” to the US, which it is not. Yet another user described Biden as a “bully with no teeth”.Another observer wrote that it might be a "grave mistake" on Biden's part to tell Modi what's in India's interest.Biden: Increasing Crude Imports From Russia Not in India's 'Interest'Shortly after the virtual call between Modi and Biden, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that “the president conveyed that we are there to help them diversify their means of importing oil."In another briefing on the Modi-Biden call, released by the White House, an unnamed US official remarked that India shouldn’t “accelerate or increase” imports of Russian energy.“…we don’t think India should accelerate or increase imports of Russian energy,” the US official stated.As per several reports over the last several weeks, Indian companies bought Russian oil being offered by Moscow at a discounted price. Before Monday's call with Modi, Biden last month described New Delhi’s response to the Russian military operation as “shaky”.US Deputy National Security Adviser (NSA) for International Economic Cooperation Daleep Singh was also in New Delhi in the last week of March to warn India of "consequences" if they deepened their commercial ties with Moscow.India's Crude Purchases From Russia Much Less Than Europe's: Indian FM Tells USIn the face of criticism from the US, New Delhi has consistently maintained that its imports of Russian crude are significantly lower than the European Union imports from Russia.The fourth edition of the US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue was also attended by Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin.About half of Russia’s net exports of crude oil and condensate, and 75% of natural gas head to Europe, the US Energy Information Administration claims.Amid fears expressed by Germany and other EU nations over sanctioning Russian energy imports, western allies have exempted these products from economic sanctions they have imposed against Moscow over its special military operation in Ukraine. The US, Canada and Japan among others, meanwhile, have imposed a total ban on Russian energy imports, though the share of Russian imports in their overall energy mix was lower than what EU imports from Moscow.Indian Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri last month stated in Parliament that crude imports from Russia constituted just around 1% of New Delhi’s overall energy imports in 2021-22.“As far as oil imports from Russia are concerned, contrary to what is being played up in the press, these are minuscule", he stated.“Around 7.3 percent of India’s crude requirements were sourced from the US in March 2020-April 2021,” Puri highlighted, adding that crude volumes from the US could “rise significantly” over the coming months.

