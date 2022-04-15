https://sputniknews.com/20220415/india-reportedly-receives-s-400-shipment-from-russia-amid-ukraine-conflict-1094783241.html

India Reportedly Receives S-400 Shipment from Russia Amid Ukraine Conflict

India signed a $5.43 billion deal with Russia in 2018 for the delivery of five S-400 systems by 2023. The first systems started to arrive last November. India... 15.04.2022, Sputnik International

India has received S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems from Russia, with official sources in New Delhi saying to India Today that the country continues to “receive” its defence supplies from Moscow in spite of US-led efforts to disrupt security ties between the two countries.Officials have said that the S-400 missile system is “now operational” and has been deployed at “designated locations”.The report also stated that New Delhi has been stockpiling spares of Russian-made equipment since the conflict in Ukraine began on 24 February. Officials also expressed concerns that the defence supplies from Russia to India could be affected in future due to exclusion of pertinent Russian financial institutions from SWIFT system.Excluding Russian banks from SWIFT is among economic measures adopted by the western allies, including the US, EU and others, to respond to the Moscow’s “special military operation” in Ukraine.However, these unilateral sanctions have been rejected by New Delhi, with Indian officials saying that they have been working out ways to “stabilise” commercial ties and find a way around the western sanctions.The latest delivery of Russian S-400 systems to India also comes against the backdrop of recent leadership level contacts between India and the US as Washington continues its attempts to draw New Delhi away from Russian military hardware.During a meeting between Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin in Washington this week, the American side said that it was committed to make military equipment available to Delhi at an “affordable price”.Moreover, the US has so far refused to concede a waiver to India under the Countering American Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), a domestic American legislation that penalises defence purchases from Moscow.Around 60 percent of India’s military needs are sourced from Russia, with the two nations historically enjoying a close, friendly security relationship.During a visit to New Delhi this month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that US “pressure” won’t affect bilateral relations between Russia and India. The top Russian diplomat also said that Moscow was “ready to discuss” anything that Delhi might need from Russia.

