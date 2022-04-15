https://sputniknews.com/20220415/beijing-china-to-hold-military-drills-near-taiwan-in-response-to-us-provocations-1094776170.html
Beijing: China to Hold Military Drills Near Taiwan in Response to 'US Provocations'
Beijing: China to Hold Military Drills Near Taiwan in Response to 'US Provocations'
In April, the US State Department has approved a possible $95 million sale of contractor technical support and equipment for the Patriot air defence system to... 15.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-15T05:32+0000
2022-04-15T05:32+0000
2022-04-15T05:35+0000
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo/logo-social.png
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
asia & pacific, china
Beijing: China to Hold Military Drills Near Taiwan in Response to 'US Provocations'
05:32 GMT 15.04.2022 (Updated: 05:35 GMT 15.04.2022)
Being updated
In April, the US State Department has approved a possible $95 million sale of contractor technical support and equipment for the Patriot air defence system to Taiwan.