International
BREAKING NEWS: Moscow Considers West's Attempts to Push Russia Into Storming Major Ukrainian Cities 'Provocative'
https://sputniknews.com/20220314/taiwan-scrambles-jets-as-13-chinese-aircraft-enter-air-defence-zone-1093857670.html
Taiwan Scrambles Jets as 13 Chinese Aircraft Enter Air Defence Zone
Taiwan Scrambles Jets as 13 Chinese Aircraft Enter Air Defence Zone
This comes just hours after a Mirage 2000 fighter jet of the Taiwanese air force crashed into the sea during a training flight. 14.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-14T11:20+0000
2022-03-14T12:00+0000
asia
taiwan
china
jets
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0e/1093859009_0:261:3072:1989_1920x0_80_0_0_6751771d0a726dc14add34bdf806605a.jpg
The Taiwanese air force was scrambled to ward off thirteen Chinese aircraft that entered its air defence zone, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said.Earlier on Monday, a Taiwanese Mirage 2000 fighter crashed into the sea during a training flight, but the pilot managed to escape, the office of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said. Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949, but Beijing sees it as a breakaway province. China has repeatedly condemned US assistance to the government in Taipei as interference in the country's domestic affairs. Since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, speculation has increased among some Western politicians and analysts that China could undertake a similar step against Taiwan. Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi has rejected such allegations, stressing that Russia's operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine and China's intention to peacefully unify with Taiwan "are not comparable at all".
https://sputniknews.com/20220308/cia-director-burns-says-chinese-calculus-on-taiwan-altered-but-warns-not-to-underestimate-xi-1093698920.html
asia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0e/1093859009_172:0:2901:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_2a36b007993a251f78922096c24f2be8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia, taiwan, china, jets

Taiwan Scrambles Jets as 13 Chinese Aircraft Enter Air Defence Zone

11:20 GMT 14.03.2022 (Updated: 12:00 GMT 14.03.2022)
© REUTERS / TYRONE SIUTaiwan Air Force Mirage-2000 fighter jets taxi during military drills to test readiness ahead of Lunar New Year, in Hsinchu, Taiwan January 16, 2019
Taiwan Air Force Mirage-2000 fighter jets taxi during military drills to test readiness ahead of Lunar New Year, in Hsinchu, Taiwan January 16, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.03.2022
© REUTERS / TYRONE SIU
SubscribeGoogle news
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
This comes just hours after a Mirage 2000 fighter jet of the Taiwanese air force crashed into the sea during a training flight.
The Taiwanese air force was scrambled to ward off thirteen Chinese aircraft that entered its air defence zone, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said.
Earlier on Monday, a Taiwanese Mirage 2000 fighter crashed into the sea during a training flight, but the pilot managed to escape, the office of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said.
Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949, but Beijing sees it as a breakaway province. China has repeatedly condemned US assistance to the government in Taipei as interference in the country's domestic affairs.
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a welcoming ceremony for Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos outside the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China May 14, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.03.2022
CIA Director Burns Says ‘Chinese Calculus’ on Taiwan Altered But Warns Not to ‘Underestimate’ Xi
8 March, 20:38 GMT
Since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, speculation has increased among some Western politicians and analysts that China could undertake a similar step against Taiwan. Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi has rejected such allegations, stressing that Russia's operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine and China's intention to peacefully unify with Taiwan "are not comparable at all".
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала