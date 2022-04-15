https://sputniknews.com/20220415/amina-muaddi-breaks-silence-on-aap-rocky-cheating-rumours-1094798438.html

Amina Muaddi Breaks Silence on A$AP Rocky Cheating Rumours

Amina Muaddi has denied any romantic involvement with A$AP Rocky, slamming the gossip that she was the reason behind the rapper's alleged breakup with Rihanna as an "unfounded lie".Taking to social media, the famous fashion designer explained that she'd decided to break the silence because the rumours affected people she has “a great amount of respect and affection for”.Social media was flooded with claims that A$AP Rocky had cheated on Rihanna with Muaddi, causing the couple, who are expecting a baby together, to split. The rumour was started by fashion blogger Louis Pisano, who tweeted: "Amina was responsible for designing Fenty’s footwear offering and Rihanna is often seen in custom shoes from her own label," Louis wrote. “ASAP & Amina is not new though as she was seeing him years ago and also collaborated with him on a collection of shoes. Things apparently hit the fan at Craigs in LA."Despite these claims, a source close to the duo told Page Six that they're still going strong. Neither Rihanna nor A$AP Rocky have publicly addressed the rumours.

