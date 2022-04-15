Amina Muaddi Breaks Silence on A$AP Rocky Cheating Rumours

https://sputniknews.com/20220415/amina-muaddi-breaks-silence-on-aap-rocky-cheating-rumours-1094798438.html
18:40 GMT 15.04.2022 (Updated: 18:44 GMT 15.04.2022)
Speculation about Rihanna and A$AP Rocky calling it quits over his alleged affair with fashion designer Amina Muaddi has run rife on social media over the past two days.
Amina Muaddi has denied any romantic involvement with A$AP Rocky, slamming the gossip that she was the reason behind the rapper's alleged breakup with Rihanna as an "unfounded lie".
Taking to social media, the famous fashion designer explained that she'd decided to break the silence because the rumours affected people she has “a great amount of respect and affection for”.
“I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile. I initially assumed that this fake gossip — fabricated with such malicious intent — would not be taken seriously. However in the last 24 hours I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits. Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one’s life,” Muaddi continued, referring to Rihanna’s pregnancy.
Social media was flooded with claims that A$AP Rocky had cheated on Rihanna with Muaddi, causing the couple, who are expecting a baby together, to split.
The rumour was started by fashion blogger Louis Pisano, who tweeted: "Amina was responsible for designing Fenty’s footwear offering and Rihanna is often seen in custom shoes from her own label," Louis wrote. “ASAP & Amina is not new though as she was seeing him years ago and also collaborated with him on a collection of shoes. Things apparently hit the fan at Craigs in LA."
Despite these claims, a source close to the duo told Page Six
that they're still going strong. Neither Rihanna nor A$AP Rocky have publicly addressed the rumours.