'It's Not True': Rumours About Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Breaking Up Get Dispelled by Media

15.04.2022
Even as American pop singer Rihanna and her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child, rumours on social media suggest that the couple may have split.
According to MailOnline, fashion blogger Louis Pisano tweeted that Rihanna broke up with Rocky after she "caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi."
"Amina was responsible for designing Fenty’s footwear offering and Rihanna is often seen in custom shoes from her own label," Louis wrote. “ASAP & Amina is not new though as she was seeing him years ago and also collaborated with him on a collection of shoes. Things apparently hit the fan at Craigs in LA."
However, as fans mulled these claims, New York Post’s Page Six sought to dispel these rumours, arguing that a source told them that Rihanna and Rocky are still together.
"They’re fine," the source reportedly said. "It’s not true."
One eyewitness also spotted the couple on a date last week at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, the media outlet notes.
"She looked fine, and when they walked out they were fine," the eyewitness reportedly said. "It felt normal between them."
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky started dating in November 2020, and this February, the singer said that she wants to marry her boyfriend
.