'It's Not True': Rumours About Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Breaking Up Get Dispelled by Media

One eyewitness reportedly spotted Rihanna and Rocky on a date last week at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood. 15.04.2022, Sputnik International

Even as American pop singer Rihanna and her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child, rumours on social media suggest that the couple may have split.According to MailOnline, fashion blogger Louis Pisano tweeted that Rihanna broke up with Rocky after she "caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi."However, as fans mulled these claims, New York Post’s Page Six sought to dispel these rumours, arguing that a source told them that Rihanna and Rocky are still together.One eyewitness also spotted the couple on a date last week at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, the media outlet notes.Rihanna and A$AP Rocky started dating in November 2020, and this February, the singer said that she wants to marry her boyfriend.

