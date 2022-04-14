https://sputniknews.com/20220414/russia-says-2-ukrainian-combat-helicopters-invaded-russian-airspace-struck-residential-buildings---1094761275.html

Russia Says 2 Ukrainian Combat Helicopters Invaded Russian Airspace, Struck Residential Buildings

Authorities in the Bryansk region of Russia earlier reported the shelling of a border crossing with Ukraine and attacks against a nearby settlement, which... 14.04.2022, Sputnik International

The Russian Investigative Committee (IC) has opened a criminal case over an airstrike conducted by two Ukrainian combat helicopters on 14 April on Russian territory in the Bryansk region. The helicopters violated Russian airspace and carried out at least six strikes on residential buildings in the village of Klimovo, the RIC said.The strikes left at least six houses damaged and seven people injured, including a two-year-old child, the committee said. The helicopters managed to infiltrate Russian airspace by flying at a low altitude.The RIC said that the Ukrainian military conspired to affect decision-makers in Russia to force them to prematurely end the special military operation that is being carried out by the country's military in Ukraine.The criminal case was opened amid several more reports of strikes conducted on objects in Russia by the Ukrainian military on 14 April. Authorities in the Bryansk region said that a border checkpoint was shelled from the territory of Ukraine. The incident did not lead to any casualties, despite the presence of several refugees there, whose cars were destroyed in the strike.Additionally, the governor of the Belgorod region of Russia reported that the village of Spodaryushino was attacked from the territory of Ukraine on 14 April. The attack did not result in any casualties, but the residents of Spodaryushino and nearby Bezimeno were evacuated out of an abundance of caution.Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February in response to a defensive request from the DPR and LPR, which had been reporting intensified shelling by Ukrainian forces. President Vladimir Putin argued that Russia was "forced" to respond citing Kiev's failure to implement the Minsk agreements and peacefully reintegrate the Donbass republics into the country.

