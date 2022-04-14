https://sputniknews.com/20220414/russian-ka-52-helicopters-launch-missile-strike-on-ukrainian-artillery-position--video-1094755616.html
Russian Ka-52 Helicopters Launch Missile Strike on Ukrainian Artillery Position – Video
Russian troops continue forge ahead amid Moscow's special military operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine that has been underway since 24 February. On... 14.04.2022, Sputnik International
The Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD) has released a video of Ka-52 helicopters destroying a camouflaged firing position of Ukrainian troops amid Moscow's ongoing special operation in Ukraine.The footage shows a combat sortie by a pair of Ka-52 attack helicopters, which launched unguided aircraft missiles at the firing position of a Ukrainian artillery battalion, hidden in a wooded area.The Russian MoD said that the helicopters also fired guided missiles to obliterate a number of Ukrainian armoured vehicles, adding that all the targets had been destroyed.On 24 February, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine to demilitarise and de-Nazify the country. According to the Russian MoD, the operation only targets Ukraine's military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.In the latest development, Russian MoD spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Thursday that in the past 24 hours, Russian forces had destroyed 12 Ukrainian military objects, including a MiG-29 fighter jet, a Mi-8 helicopter, and two Ukrainian armed forces warehouses.
