International
BREAKING: Two Ukrainian Military Helicopters Attacked Oil Depot in Belgorod, Russia, Governor Says
https://sputniknews.com/20220401/fire-hits-oil-depot-in-russias-belgorod-near-border-with-ukraine-governor-says-1094377942.html
Two Ukrainian Military Helicopters Attacked Oil Depot in Belgorod, Russia, Governor Says
Two Ukrainian Military Helicopters Attacked Oil Depot in Belgorod, Russia, Governor Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An oil depot caught fire on Friday in the Russian city of Belgorod near the border with Ukraine, Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav... 01.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-01T04:21+0000
2022-04-01T04:41+0000
russia
fire
belgorod
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/16043/37/160433711_0:156:3001:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_9e4988dc06b0ec02f5c63190c393438c.jpg
Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that the oil depot fire was caused by airstrikes carried out by two Ukrainian military helicopters.According to the official, two employees of the oil depot are injured and remain in non-life-threatening condition.He added that residents of three streets were being relocated to a safe place.The governor promised to provide details about causes of the incident later.
belgorod
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/16043/37/160433711_166:0:2833:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_0299ed93f6d378d2d810a1fa52bcf755.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, fire, belgorod

Two Ukrainian Military Helicopters Attacked Oil Depot in Belgorod, Russia, Governor Says

04:21 GMT 01.04.2022 (Updated: 04:41 GMT 01.04.2022)
© Sputnik / Vitaly Ankov / Go to the photo bankRussian firefighters
Russian firefighters - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.04.2022
© Sputnik / Vitaly Ankov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Telegram US
Telegram India
Telegram Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An oil depot caught fire on Friday in the Russian city of Belgorod near the border with Ukraine, Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that the oil depot fire was caused by airstrikes carried out by two Ukrainian military helicopters.
"The fire at the oil depot occurred as a result of an air strike from two helicopters of the armed forces of Ukraine, which entered the territory of Russia at a low altitude. There are no victims," Gladkov wrote in his Telegram channel.
According to the official, two employees of the oil depot are injured and remain in non-life-threatening condition.

"A fire has hit an oil depot in the city of Belgorod. All the emergency services have been sent to the site. Measures are being taken to tackle the blaze," Gladkov said.

He added that residents of three streets were being relocated to a safe place.
The governor promised to provide details about causes of the incident later.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала