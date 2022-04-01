https://sputniknews.com/20220401/fire-hits-oil-depot-in-russias-belgorod-near-border-with-ukraine-governor-says-1094377942.html

Two Ukrainian Military Helicopters Attacked Oil Depot in Belgorod, Russia, Governor Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An oil depot caught fire on Friday in the Russian city of Belgorod near the border with Ukraine, Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav... 01.04.2022, Sputnik International

Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that the oil depot fire was caused by airstrikes carried out by two Ukrainian military helicopters.According to the official, two employees of the oil depot are injured and remain in non-life-threatening condition.He added that residents of three streets were being relocated to a safe place.The governor promised to provide details about causes of the incident later.

