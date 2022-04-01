Two Ukrainian Military Helicopters Attacked Oil Depot in Belgorod, Russia, Governor Says

https://sputniknews.com/20220401/fire-hits-oil-depot-in-russias-belgorod-near-border-with-ukraine-governor-says-1094377942.html
Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that the oil depot fire was caused by airstrikes carried out by two Ukrainian military helicopters.According to the official, two employees of the oil depot are injured and remain in non-life-threatening condition.He added that residents of three streets were being relocated to a safe place.The governor promised to provide details about causes of the incident later.
04:21 GMT 01.04.2022 (Updated: 04:41 GMT 01.04.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An oil depot caught fire on Friday in the Russian city of Belgorod near the border with Ukraine, Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that the oil depot fire was caused by airstrikes carried out by two Ukrainian military helicopters.
"The fire at the oil depot occurred as a result of an air strike from two helicopters of the armed forces of Ukraine, which entered the territory of Russia at a low altitude. There are no victims," Gladkov wrote in his Telegram channel.
According to the official, two employees of the oil depot are injured and remain in non-life-threatening condition.
"A fire has hit an oil depot in the city of Belgorod. All the emergency services have been sent to the site. Measures are being taken to tackle the blaze," Gladkov said.
He added that residents of three streets were being relocated
to a safe place.
The governor promised to provide details about causes of the incident later.