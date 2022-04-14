https://sputniknews.com/20220414/rotten-corpse-text-painkiller-addiction-anger-issues-brought-up-as-depp-heard-trial-goes-on-1094766238.html

'Rotten Corpse' Text, Painkiller Addiction, Anger Issues Brought Up as Depp-Heard Trial Goes On

'Rotten Corpse' Text, Painkiller Addiction, Anger Issues Brought Up as Depp-Heard Trial Goes On

During the second day of the Depp vs. Heard trial, the legal team of Amber Heard claimed that Johnny Depp sent a text in which he expressed that he hoped that his ex-wife's "rotting corpse" would be "decomposing in the trunk of a car", according to UK media reports, citing the court testimony.The allegation was made as Heard's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft asked a witness, Depp's friend Isaac Baruch, whether he remembers a certain encounter with Depp back in 2016, The Daily Star reported.Bredehoft went on: "Do you recall Mr. Depp calling Amber Heard a c**t and saying it was her fault?", to which Baruch responded: "It's written there, I see that."Then Heard's lawyer read another Depp's message that allegedly said "That c**t ruined such a f*****g cool life we had for a while."Over the course of the trial, Depp's sister Christi Dembrowski also revealed to the court that the actor's doctor told her that Johnny took “no accountability for his behaviours” and purportedly had anger issues. Additionally, his doctor allegedly was “pessimistic if he would ever be able to stop doing drugs”, according to The Sun.When asked about whether he was angry with Heard, Depp's friend Baruch said he just wanted the entire drama to be over.The trial is set to continue for several weeks; prominent figures like Jason Momoa, Elon Musk, Paul Bettany and others will deliver their testimonies. Depp launched the multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit against Heard after she penned an op-ed for The Washington Post which indirectly accused Depp of being a domestic abuser. During the first day of the trial, Heard's legal team rolled out a brand new allegation against Depp, claiming that he penetrated his ex-wife with an alcohol bottle - an assertion that the actor's team dismissed as "fictitious". Depp, in his turn, argues that the allegations of domestic abuse were designed by Heard in order to corrode his career and advance her own.The two married in 2015 after several years of dating, with Heard filing for divorce just a year later, accusing Depp of physical abuse.

