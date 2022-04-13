https://sputniknews.com/20220413/depp-v-heard-johnny-calls-ex-wife-compulsive-liar-as-she-accuses-him-of-sex-assault-1094740282.html

Depp v Heard: Johnny Calls Ex-Wife 'Compulsive Liar' As She Accuses Him of Sex Assault

Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard in 2019, accusing her of defaming him in an op-ed for The Washington Post. Although the article did not accuse Depp... 13.04.2022, Sputnik International

With the Depp-Heard trial kicking off on Monday in Virginia, both legal teams have delivered their opening statement, and each party had something to say about the other.Depp's legal team described Heard as a "compulsive liar", who continues to pile untruths upon fallacies and use them to advance her own career. But Heard's opening statement rolled out an accusation that has never been heard before.Elaine Bredehoft, Heard's attorney, claimed that Depp penetrated Heard with a liquor bottle - an assertion that had Depp shaking his head in disbelief and rejection of the charge. Later, his legal team issued a statement debunking the allegation, pointing out that this is the first time the claim has been made.Heard, in her turn, continues to insist that she is a victim of Depp's domestic abuse.Depp and Heard have been locked in a legal battle for several years now, with Depp accusing his ex-wife of defaming him in an op-ed for The Washington Post. Earlier, he lost a libel suit against a British tabloid that dubbed him a "wife-beater" in one of its articles.In the aftermath of the legal battle, Depp has lost several roles, particularly his gig in 'Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore', in which he was hastily replaced by Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen.

