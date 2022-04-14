https://sputniknews.com/20220414/european-central-bank-keeps-base-interest-rate-at-0-1094762715.html

European Central Bank Keeps Base Interest Rate at 0%

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) has decided to keep the base interest rate at 0%, the level at which it has... 14.04.2022

The bank's governing council expects key ECB interest rates to "remain at their present levels until it sees inflation reaching 2%, well ahead of the end of its projection horizon and durably for the rest of the projection horizon," it added.The bank also announced its decision to reinvest principal payments from maturing securities acquired under its pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP) at least until the end of 2024.The ECB also confirmed that monthly net purchases under the Asset Purchase Program will be 40 billion euros ($43.5 billion) in April, 30 billion euros in May and 20 billion euros in June, with the program scheduled to conclude in the third quarter.

