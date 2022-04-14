International
https://sputniknews.com/20220414/european-central-bank-keeps-base-interest-rate-at-0-1094762715.html
European Central Bank Keeps Base Interest Rate at 0%
European Central Bank Keeps Base Interest Rate at 0%
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) has decided to keep the base interest rate at 0%, the level at which it has... 14.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-14T13:47+0000
2022-04-14T13:47+0000
the european central bank (ecb)
europe
eu
euro
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102495/97/1024959725_0:371:1805:1386_1920x0_80_0_0_eec2a784ed15626e01bcd544eaafec81.jpg
The bank's governing council expects key ECB interest rates to "remain at their present levels until it sees inflation reaching 2%, well ahead of the end of its projection horizon and durably for the rest of the projection horizon," it added.The bank also announced its decision to reinvest principal payments from maturing securities acquired under its pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP) at least until the end of 2024.The ECB also confirmed that monthly net purchases under the Asset Purchase Program will be 40 billion euros ($43.5 billion) in April, 30 billion euros in May and 20 billion euros in June, with the program scheduled to conclude in the third quarter.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102495/97/1024959725_0:202:1805:1556_1920x0_80_0_0_179d7aac1dfb5d42c55e1fce26052875.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
the european central bank (ecb), europe, eu, euro

European Central Bank Keeps Base Interest Rate at 0%

13:47 GMT 14.04.2022
© Sputnik / Anton Denisov / Go to the photo bankEuro Money
Euro Money - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.04.2022
© Sputnik / Anton Denisov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) has decided to keep the base interest rate at 0%, the level at which it has remained since March 2016, the bank said on Thursday.

"The interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will remain unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.50% respectively," the ECB said in a statement.

The bank's governing council expects key ECB interest rates to "remain at their present levels until it sees inflation reaching 2%, well ahead of the end of its projection horizon and durably for the rest of the projection horizon," it added.
The bank also announced its decision to reinvest principal payments from maturing securities acquired under its pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP) at least until the end of 2024.

"In the event of renewed market fragmentation related to the pandemic, PEPP reinvestments can be adjusted flexibly across time, asset classes and jurisdictions at any time," the ECB stated, noting that "net purchases under the PEPP could also be resumed, if necessary, to counter negative shocks related to the pandemic."

The ECB also confirmed that monthly net purchases under the Asset Purchase Program will be 40 billion euros ($43.5 billion) in April, 30 billion euros in May and 20 billion euros in June, with the program scheduled to conclude in the third quarter.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала