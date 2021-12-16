https://sputniknews.com/20211216/ecb-lowers-eurozones-2022-gdp-projection-to-42-doubles-inflation-forecast-1091579141.html

ECB Lowers Eurozone’s 2022 GDP Projection to 4.2%, Doubles Inflation Forecast

ECB Lowers Eurozone’s 2022 GDP Projection to 4.2%, Doubles Inflation Forecast

The European Central Bank has lowered the eurozone's GDP projection for 2022 to 4.2% and raised the projection for 2023 to 2.9%, ECB President Christine Lagarde said.

2021-12-16T17:03+0000

2021-12-16T17:03+0000

2021-12-16T17:03+0000

christine lagarde

the european central bank (ecb)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/10/1091579116_0:225:3072:1953_1920x0_80_0_0_1f8473024e0c515075aa527467feea74.jpg

"Our eurosystem [and ECB] staff projections for the annual real GDP growth at 5,1% in 2021, 4,2% in 2022, 2,9% in 2023 and 1,6% in 2024, compared with our September staff projection the outlook has been revised down for 2022 and up for 2023," Lagarde told a press conference.The ECB president also said that the re-introduced containment measures of some EU countries could delay the recovery, especially in travel, tourism, hospitality and entertainment."Our new staff projections foresee annual inflation at 2,6% in 2021 , 3,2% in 2022, 1,8% in 2023 and 1,8% in 2024, significantly higher than in the previous projections in September," Lagarde added.In the previous September forecast, the regulator expected inflation at 2.2% in 2021, 1.7% in 2022, and 1.5% in 2023.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

christine lagarde, the european central bank (ecb)