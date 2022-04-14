https://sputniknews.com/20220414/biden-turns-the-border-crisis-into-a-border-disaster-1094739874.html

Biden Turns the Border Crisis Into a Border Disaster

Biden Turns the Border Crisis Into a Border Disaster On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak talk about New York’s subway shooting and where Eric Adams went wrong, Biden’s motivations in allowing the border crisis to fester, supposedly leftist Latin American nations voting against Russia at the UN, and the Western press finally acknowledging that Mariupol is soon to fall.

Guests:Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist | Eric Adams’ Failures Underscored in Subway ShootingSusan Pai - Immigration Attorney | Biden Turns the Border Crisis Into a Border DisasterCamila Escalante - Journalist | Supposedly Leftist Latin American Nations Vote Against Russia… Really?Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Journalist | The West Finally Acknowledges Mariupol is Close to CapitulatingIn the first hour, Ted Rall joined the show to talk about New York’s subway shooting and what Mayor Eric Adams should do to squash violent crime in the city. We also talked about whether Britain's Boris Johnson getting fined for his Downing St. lockdown parties opens a new chapter for accountability in public office.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Susan Pai for a discussion on Texas’s governor bussing illegal immigrants to D.C., the immense backlog of asylum seekers flooding government resources, and where Biden’s motivations lie in allowing the border crisis to fester.In the third hour, Camila Escalante joined the conversation to talk about the supposedly leftist Latin American nations voting to expel Russia from the UN Human Rights Council and whether Venezuela will take a united front with Russia on oil and gas sales. We also talked to Elijah Magnier about the Western press spreading State Department lies about Russia without regard to the truth and why U.S. propaganda is so persuasive towards the international community.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

