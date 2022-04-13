https://sputniknews.com/20220413/rebuking-fbi-judge-acquits-defendants-in-alleged-plot-to-kidnap-governor-1094709621.html

Rebuking FBI, Judge Acquits Defendants in Alleged Plot to Kidnap Governor

Rebuking FBI, Judge Acquits Defendants in Alleged Plot to Kidnap Governor

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak talk about France's growing anti-establishment sect as fringe candidates surge in...

Rebuking FBI, Judge Acquits Defendants in Alleged Plot to Kidnap Governor On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak talk about France’s growing anti-establishment sect as fringe candidates surge in popularity, the world’s indifference to the war in Yemen, and whether the FBI followed correct procedure in their undercover investigation into the alleged plot to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer.

Guests:Gerald Olivier - French Journalist | Macron Sweats as Fringe Candidates SurgeMarwa Osman - Lebanese Journalist | As Ukraine Enjoys Limelight, The World Remains Indifferent to War in YemenColeen Rowley - Former FBI Agent | Rebuking FBI, Judge Acquits Defendants in Alleged Plot to Kidnap GovernorIn the first hour, Gerald Olivier joined the show to give an update on French elections and how fringe candidates are surging in popularity, France’s growing anti-establishment sect, and the stigma Marine Le Pen must overcome to garner wider support.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Marwa Osman for a discussion on the war in Yemen and the world’s indifference to Yemen’s suffering in comparison to other conflicts. We later talked about Iran’s influence over Yemen and whether it’s inflated by the Western press.In the third hour, Coleen Rowley joined the conversation to talk about acquittals and hung juries in an alleged plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer and whether the FBI followed correct procedure in their undercover investigation.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

