NYPD Releases Photo of Person of Interest in Brooklyn Shooting

The police have previously recovered 9mm semi automatic handgun, extended magazine, a hatchet, and some gasoline from the scene of the shooting attack. 13.04.2022, Sputnik International

The NYPD has revealed the identity of a person of interest in the Brooklyn shooting and released his photo. It turned out to be 62-year-old Frank James, who, according to NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig, rented a U-Haul truck in Philadelphia. He noted that the key from the van was found in the subway, and the truck itself was located five miles from the crime scene.According to authorities, Frank James also published threats against New York City Mayor Eric Adams.Now, police are offering a $50,000 reward for any information that will lead to James' arrest.The gruesome assault on the Brooklyn subway occurred on Tuesday, with the perpetrator injuring at least 16 people, 10 of whom were shot, while others suffered from shrapnel and smoke inhalation.The attacker managed to escape, and no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting so far.

