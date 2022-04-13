NYPD Releases Photo of Person of Interest in Brooklyn Shooting
This still image provided by WABC shows law enforcement gathering at the scene of a shooting in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
The police have previously recovered 9mm semi automatic handgun, extended magazine, a hatchet, and some gasoline from the scene of the shooting attack.
The NYPD has revealed the identity of a person of interest in the Brooklyn shooting and released his photo. It turned out to be 62-year-old Frank James, who, according to NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig, rented a U-Haul truck in Philadelphia. He noted that the key from the van was found in the subway, and the truck itself was located five miles from the crime scene.
A screenshot of a photo showing Frank James, who is a person of interest in the Brooklyn shooting, which occurred on 12 April 2022.
A screenshot of a photo showing Frank James, who is a person of interest in the Brooklyn shooting, which occurred on 12 April 2022.
According to authorities, Frank James also published threats against New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
"This person of interest in today's subway shooting in Brooklyn has made past comments about @NYCMayor", said Adams' spokesman Fabien Levy. "Out of an abundance of caution, @NYPD will increase Mayor Adams' security presence until this man has been questioned".
Now, police are offering a $50,000 reward for any information that will lead to James' arrest.
The gruesome assault on the Brooklyn subway occurred on Tuesday, with the perpetrator injuring at least 16 people, 10 of whom were shot, while others suffered from shrapnel and smoke inhalation.
The attacker managed to escape, and no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting so far.