https://sputniknews.com/20220412/smoke-blood-and-panic-first-videos-from-brooklyn-subway-station-after-shooting-1094709035.html

Smoke, Blood and Panic: First Videos From Brooklyn Subway Station After Shooting [GRAPHIC]

Smoke, Blood and Panic: First Videos From Brooklyn Subway Station After Shooting [GRAPHIC]

The shooting and reported detonation of an unspecified explosive took place during rush hour at a station in Brooklyn, New York City. 12.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-12T15:14+0000

2022-04-12T15:14+0000

2022-04-12T15:16+0000

us

new york city

shooting

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0c/1094708709_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a7166af1261911ec15cd604eb57b5b0b.jpg

The first videos and photos have emerged online showing the bloody scene of the shooting at the 36th Street Subway Station in New York, which left up to 13 people injured, according to unconfirmed media reports. One of the videos appears to have been shot immediately after the incident since several injured people are still seen lying on the station floor in pools of blood.WARNING THE FOLLOWING VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND MAY OFFEND SENSIBILITIES!There is at present no official information available about the suspect or his motives. Several media report that police are seeking a 5'5", 180lb male, wearing an orange construction vest and a gas mask, who allegedly fled from the scene. Newsweek, in turn, said that the incident is being treated as an act of terrorism, citing NYPD sources.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

us, new york city, shooting