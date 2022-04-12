https://sputniknews.com/20220412/smoke-blood-and-panic-first-videos-from-brooklyn-subway-station-after-shooting-1094709035.html
Smoke, Blood and Panic: First Videos From Brooklyn Subway Station After Shooting [GRAPHIC]
The shooting and reported detonation of an unspecified explosive took place during rush hour at a station in Brooklyn, New York City. 12.04.2022, Sputnik International
The first videos and photos have emerged online showing the bloody scene of the shooting at the 36th Street Subway Station in New York, which left up to 13 people injured, according to unconfirmed media reports. One of the videos appears to have been shot immediately after the incident since several injured people are still seen lying on the station floor in pools of blood.WARNING THE FOLLOWING VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND MAY OFFEND SENSIBILITIES!There is at present no official information available about the suspect or his motives. Several media report that police are seeking a 5'5", 180lb male, wearing an orange construction vest and a gas mask, who allegedly fled from the scene. Newsweek, in turn, said that the incident is being treated as an act of terrorism, citing NYPD sources.
15:14 GMT 12.04.2022 (Updated: 15:16 GMT 12.04.2022)
The first videos and photos have emerged online showing the bloody scene of the shooting at the 36th Street Subway Station in New York
, which left up to 13 people injured, according to unconfirmed media reports. One of the videos appears to have been shot immediately after the incident since several injured people are still seen lying on the station floor in pools of blood.
WARNING THE FOLLOWING VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND MAY OFFEND SENSIBILITIES!
There is at present no official information available about the suspect or his motives. Several media report that police are seeking a 5'5", 180lb male, wearing an orange construction vest and a gas mask, who allegedly fled from the scene. Newsweek, in turn, said that the incident is being treated as an act of terrorism, citing NYPD sources.
