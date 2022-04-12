https://sputniknews.com/20220412/multiple-people-reportedly-shot-at-brooklyn-subway-station-police-find-undetonated-devices-1094706755.html

Multiple People Reportedly Shot at Brooklyn Subway Station, Police Find 'Undetonated Devices'

One media outlet reported that New York police are looking for a man in a gas mask and an orange construction vest following the incident at a Brooklyn subway. 12.04.2022, Sputnik International

Several people were shot at the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue subway station in New York and several undetonated devices were found at the site of the incident, New York City Fire Department (FDNY) has said. The New York Police Department also confirmed that a shooting took place during peak hours at the station.Trains on the D, N, and R lines crossing the station will be delayed following the incident to accommodate the investigation, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said.

us