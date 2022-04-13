LIVE UPDATES: Russia Has Downed Total of 130 Ukrainian Warplanes and 103 Helicopters , MoD Says

Russian forces and Donbass militias continue advancing amid Moscow's special operation in Ukraine. According to the Donetsk People's Republic, over 1,000 Ukrainian troops have laid down their arms and surrendered to the militia in the city of Mariupol.
Since the beginning of the op, Russia has eliminated 130 Ukrainian warplanes, 99 helicopters, 445 drones, over 2,000 tanks and AMPVs, and over 2,000 military vehicles.
