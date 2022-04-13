International
Donbass. Genocide. 2014-2022
This special project was launched to shed light on what has happened in Donbass over the past eight years, with the aim to show not only episodes of crimes by the Kiev regime against the civilian population, but also to explore the roots of the disaster occurring in the region.
LIVE UPDATES: Russia Has Downed Total of 130 Ukrainian Warplanes and 103 Helicopters , MoD Says
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, targeting Kiev's forces with high-precision weapons. 13.04.2022, Sputnik International
LIVE UPDATES: Russia Has Downed Total of 130 Ukrainian Warplanes and 103 Helicopters , MoD Says

06:40 GMT 13.04.2022 (Updated: 07:50 GMT 13.04.2022)
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, targeting Kiev's forces with high-precision weapons.
Russian forces and Donbass militias continue advancing amid Moscow's special operation in Ukraine. According to the Donetsk People's Republic, over 1,000 Ukrainian troops have laid down their arms and surrendered to the militia in the city of Mariupol.
Since the beginning of the op, Russia has eliminated 130 Ukrainian warplanes, 99 helicopters, 445 drones, over 2,000 tanks and AMPVs, and over 2,000 military vehicles.
08:00 GMT 13.04.2022
Ukrainian Forces Fire 4 Grad Rockets at Town North of Donetsk, DPR Says
07:50 GMT 13.04.2022
Russia Has Downed Total of 130 Ukrainian Warplanes and 103 Helicopters , MoD Says
07:12 GMT 13.04.2022
Some 1,026 Ukrainian Marines, Including 162 Officers Surrender in Mariupol, Russian MoD Says
A Russian serviceman guards the area of Mariupol, Donetsk People's Republic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.04.2022
Some 1,026 Ukrainian Marines, Including 162 Officers Surrender in Mariupol, Russian MoD Says
07:09 GMT
06:56 GMT 13.04.2022
Moscow Doesn't Rule Out Criminal Elements Possibly Going to Western Countries Disguised as Refugees From Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Says

"Taking into account the fact that more than 4 million refugees have already left Ukraine for other countries (including more than 600,000 people for Russia) and considering the lack of proper migration control, no one can guarantee there are no terrorists and criminal elements among them", Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said.

06:44 GMT 13.04.2022
Over 1,000 Ukrainian Troops Surrender to Donetsk Forces, DPR Says
