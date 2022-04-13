International
BREAKING NEWS: Russian Forces Will Hit 'Decision-Making Centres' in Ukraine if Attacks Against Russia Continue, MoD Says
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
MoD: Russian Forces Will Hit 'Decision-Making Centres' in Ukraine if Attacks Against Russia Continue
Earlier, the governor of the Kursk region in Russia reported several attacks at border crossings perpetrated on the Ukrainian side of the crossing. The attacks... 13.04.2022, Sputnik International
world

MoD: Russian Forces Will Hit 'Decision-Making Centres' in Ukraine if Attacks Against Russia Continue

16:58 GMT 13.04.2022 (Updated: 17:06 GMT 13.04.2022)
