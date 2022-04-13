https://sputniknews.com/20220413/mod-russian-forces-will-hit-decision-making-centres-in-ukraine-if-attacks-against-russia-continue-1094741041.html
MoD: Russian Forces Will Hit 'Decision-Making Centres' in Ukraine if Attacks Against Russia Continue
MoD: Russian Forces Will Hit 'Decision-Making Centres' in Ukraine if Attacks Against Russia Continue
Earlier, the governor of the Kursk region in Russia reported several attacks at border crossings perpetrated on the Ukrainian side of the crossing. The attacks... 13.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-13T16:58+0000
2022-04-13T16:58+0000
2022-04-13T17:06+0000
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo/logo-social.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
world
MoD: Russian Forces Will Hit 'Decision-Making Centres' in Ukraine if Attacks Against Russia Continue
16:58 GMT 13.04.2022 (Updated: 17:06 GMT 13.04.2022)
Being updated
Earlier, the governor of the Kursk region in Russia reported several attacks at border crossings perpetrated on the Ukrainian side of the crossing. The attacks with mortars and small firearms have not yet caused any casualties, the governor said.