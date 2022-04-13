https://sputniknews.com/20220413/russias-moskva-missile-cruiser-seriously-damaged-by-fire-blast-of-ammunition-ministry-says-1094745904.html

Russia's Moskva Missile Cruiser Seriously Damaged by Fire, Blast of Ammunition, Ministry Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Moskva missile cruiser, the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, has been hit be heavy fire and the following detonation of...

"As result of the fire that hit the Moskva missile cruiser, the ammunition has detonated. The ship has been seriously damaged," the ministry said in a statement.The statement added that all the crew members had been safely evacuated, causes of the fire are being investigated.Other details of the incident, as well as the cause of the fire, are not given at the moment. In early February, the cruiser conducted exercises to defend the Crimean peninsula in the Black Sea.

