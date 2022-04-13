https://sputniknews.com/20220413/killing-of-all-us-leaders-wont-avenge-blood-of-soleimani-irgc-commander-says-1094737242.html

Killing of All US Leaders Won’t Avenge ‘Blood’ of Soleimani, IRGC Commander Says

Killing of All US Leaders Won’t Avenge ‘Blood’ of Soleimani, IRGC Commander Says

General Qasem Soleimani, head of the IRGC's elite Quds force, was killed in a drone strike authorised by then-US President Donald Trump in January 2020. Iran... 13.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-13T13:50+0000

2022-04-13T13:50+0000

2022-04-13T13:50+0000

iran

us

islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)

qasem soleimani

assassination

commander

irgc

nuclear deal

joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1f/1091948574_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_51e6e973cd63d858e097ff46af021998.jpg

Mohammad Pakpour, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)'s ground forces, has said that the killing of all US leaders would not be enough to take revenge on America for the assassination of top Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani.The IRGC commander stressed that Iran has to follow Soleimani's path and avenge him through other methods, referring to missile and other attacks against American targets and Israel as alternatives to killing US leaders.Soleimani and senior Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed in a US drone strike on their car at the Baghdad International Airport on 3 January 2020, in an attack that was authorised by then-US President Donald Trump.The killings led to a major escalation of tensions between Tehran and Washington, with Iran officially responding by launching airstrikes against two Iraqi military bases housing US troops.The strikes caused no deaths or serious injuries, but the Pentagon has since reported that at least 109 US servicemen have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries.US-Iranian tensions have persisted since 8 May 2018, when Trump announced Washington's unilateral exit from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and reinstating harsh economic sanctions against Tehran. Exactly a year later, Tehran declared that it would start scaling down its key JCPOA commitments.Right now, Tehran and world powers are trying to tackle a spate of stumbling blocks in the Vienna talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal. One of the thorny issues pertains to the State Department's move to keep the IRGC's Quds force on America's Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) list.

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

iran, us, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), qasem soleimani, assassination, commander, irgc, nuclear deal, joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)