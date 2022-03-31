International
https://sputniknews.com/20220331/new-us-sanctions-on-iran-over-missile-program-threaten-to-derail-nuclear-deal-negotiations-1094345123.html
New US Sanctions On Iran Over Missile Program Threaten To Derail Nuclear Deal Negotiations
New US Sanctions On Iran Over Missile Program Threaten To Derail Nuclear Deal Negotiations
The US announced sanctions against various people and groups it accuses of involvement in Iran’s ballistic missile program on Wednesday. The US government... 31.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-31T03:58+0000
2022-03-31T03:58+0000
iran nuclear deal
united states
iran oil
islamic revolution guards corps (irgc)
missile program
us sanctions
us treasury department
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0a/1092909195_105:0:1330:689_1920x0_80_0_0_2df7b5c1bd02924c4fb50ade78d7142e.jpg
According to a statement by the US Treasury, the US "will not hesitate to target those who support Iran's ballistic missile program." Though the move is likely to complicate ongoing negotiations with Iran, Washington continues to insist on "Iran's full return" to the conditions of the nuclear deal from which the US unilaterally withdrew under President Donald Trump in 2018.The US also justified the move with claims that Yemeni strikes against a Saudi Aramco facility this month were “Iranian enabled."But despite repeated escalations in the unilateral sanctions regime imposed on Iran by Washington, Iran’s crude oil exports have reportedly increased by an astonishing 40% since August.EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell’s recent suggestion that a resolution to negotiations could come “within days” is now looking increasingly tenuous, as Borrell now insists that issues such as “the status of the Revolutionary Guard in Iran" are preventing an agreement from being reached.With the Iranian government continuing to label the US classification of the IRGC as a terrorist organization a ‘red line,’ it remains to be seen whether the apparent impasse can be overcome.
https://sputniknews.com/20220328/irgc-chief-says-eternal-fear-keeps-irans-enemies-from-attacking-islamic-republic-1094274313.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Wyatt Reed
Wyatt Reed
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0a/1092909195_258:0:1177:689_1920x0_80_0_0_6ea697f6f91b93679c00fdf4c5e9ecbb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran nuclear deal, united states, iran oil, islamic revolution guards corps (irgc), missile program, us sanctions, us treasury department

New US Sanctions On Iran Over Missile Program Threaten To Derail Nuclear Deal Negotiations

03:58 GMT 31.03.2022
© Photo : Tasnim News Agency/twitterIran’s newly unveiled Kheibarshekan (meaning Castle Buster) strategic missile can hit the targets within a range of 1,450 kilometers with pinpoint accuracy
Iran’s newly unveiled Kheibarshekan (meaning Castle Buster) strategic missile can hit the targets within a range of 1,450 kilometers with pinpoint accuracy - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.03.2022
© Photo : Tasnim News Agency/twitter
Subscribe
Telegram US
Telegram India
Telegram Global
Wyatt Reed
All materials
The US announced sanctions against various people and groups it accuses of involvement in Iran’s ballistic missile program on Wednesday. The US government insists its new sanctions on Iran aren’t meant to impact efforts to restore the nuclear deal.
According to a statement by the US Treasury, the US "will not hesitate to target those who support Iran's ballistic missile program." Though the move is likely to complicate ongoing negotiations with Iran, Washington continues to insist on "Iran's full return" to the conditions of the nuclear deal from which the US unilaterally withdrew under President Donald Trump in 2018.

The US Treasury added that Washington “will also work with other partners in the region to hold Iran accountable for its actions,” before describing actions such as Iranian strikes on an alleged Mossad facility as “gross violations of the sovereignty of its neighbors.”

The US also justified the move with claims that Yemeni strikes against a Saudi Aramco facility this month were “Iranian enabled."
But despite repeated escalations in the unilateral sanctions regime imposed on Iran by Washington, Iran’s crude oil exports have reportedly increased by an astonishing 40% since August.
In this Nov. 2, 2019 file photo, Chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Gen. Hossein Salami speaks in a ceremony to unveil new anti-U.S. murals painted on the walls of former U.S. embassy in Tehran, Iran. The chief of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard warned Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, that it will retaliate against American and Israeli commanders if the U.S. continues to threaten top Iranian generals. “I warn them to withdraw from this field,” Gen. Hossein Salami told state television, adding if they do not, they “will definitely regret it.” - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.03.2022
IRGC Chief Says ‘Eternal Fear’ Keeps Iran’s Enemies From Attacking Islamic Republic
28 March, 22:43 GMT
EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell’s recent suggestion that a resolution to negotiations could come “within days” is now looking increasingly tenuous, as Borrell now insists that issues such as “the status of the Revolutionary Guard in Iran" are preventing an agreement from being reached.
With the Iranian government continuing to label the US classification of the IRGC as a terrorist organization a ‘red line,’ it remains to be seen whether the apparent impasse can be overcome.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала