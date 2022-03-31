https://sputniknews.com/20220331/new-us-sanctions-on-iran-over-missile-program-threaten-to-derail-nuclear-deal-negotiations-1094345123.html

New US Sanctions On Iran Over Missile Program Threaten To Derail Nuclear Deal Negotiations

New US Sanctions On Iran Over Missile Program Threaten To Derail Nuclear Deal Negotiations

The US announced sanctions against various people and groups it accuses of involvement in Iran’s ballistic missile program on Wednesday. The US government... 31.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-31T03:58+0000

2022-03-31T03:58+0000

2022-03-31T03:58+0000

iran nuclear deal

united states

iran oil

islamic revolution guards corps (irgc)

missile program

us sanctions

us treasury department

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0a/1092909195_105:0:1330:689_1920x0_80_0_0_2df7b5c1bd02924c4fb50ade78d7142e.jpg

According to a statement by the US Treasury, the US "will not hesitate to target those who support Iran's ballistic missile program." Though the move is likely to complicate ongoing negotiations with Iran, Washington continues to insist on "Iran's full return" to the conditions of the nuclear deal from which the US unilaterally withdrew under President Donald Trump in 2018.The US also justified the move with claims that Yemeni strikes against a Saudi Aramco facility this month were “Iranian enabled."But despite repeated escalations in the unilateral sanctions regime imposed on Iran by Washington, Iran’s crude oil exports have reportedly increased by an astonishing 40% since August.EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell’s recent suggestion that a resolution to negotiations could come “within days” is now looking increasingly tenuous, as Borrell now insists that issues such as “the status of the Revolutionary Guard in Iran" are preventing an agreement from being reached.With the Iranian government continuing to label the US classification of the IRGC as a terrorist organization a ‘red line,’ it remains to be seen whether the apparent impasse can be overcome.

https://sputniknews.com/20220328/irgc-chief-says-eternal-fear-keeps-irans-enemies-from-attacking-islamic-republic-1094274313.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Wyatt Reed

Wyatt Reed

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wyatt Reed

iran nuclear deal, united states, iran oil, islamic revolution guards corps (irgc), missile program, us sanctions, us treasury department