The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) are engaged in a counter-terror ops in the West Bank cities of Jenin, Tulkarm, and Nablus the press service for the military announced on Wednesday.Several videos purportedly showing the ops in the West Bank cities are circulating online.The armed forces' actions occur ahead of the Passover festivities. The operations come in response to several attacks across the country. A deadly attack in Hadera claimed at least two lives, the death toll from the Bnei Brak shootings reached five, while three more were killed in an attack on a Tel Aviv pub. At the same time, the military chief has claimed that Israeli troops have prevented at least 10 other attacks in the past two weeks.
Israel Defence Forces Conduct Counter-Terror Operations in West Bank
05:44 GMT 13.04.2022 (Updated: 06:17 GMT 13.04.2022)
The country has been facing multiple terror attacks over the past month, including drive-by shooting in Bnei Brak and an attack in Tel Aviv.
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) are engaged in a counter-terror ops in the West Bank cities of Jenin, Tulkarm, and Nablus the press service for the military announced on Wednesday.
Several videos purportedly showing the ops in the West Bank cities are circulating online.
The armed forces' actions occur ahead of the Passover festivities. The operations come in response to several attacks across the country.
A deadly attack in Hadera claimed at least two lives, the death toll from the Bnei Brak shootings reached five, while three more were killed in an attack on a Tel Aviv pub. At the same time, the military chief has claimed that Israeli troops have prevented at least 10 other attacks in the past two weeks.