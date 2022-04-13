International
https://sputniknews.com/20220413/israel-defence-forces-conduct-counter-terror-operation-in-west-bank-1094722315.html
Israel Defence Forces Conduct Counter-Terror Operations in West Bank
Israel Defence Forces Conduct Counter-Terror Operations in West Bank
The country has been facing multiple terror attacks over the past month, including drive-by shooting in Bnei Brak and an attack in Tel Aviv. 13.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-13T05:44+0000
2022-04-13T06:17+0000
middle east
israel
israel defence forces (idf)
west bank
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0b/1082855184_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c1415315d2be41cac35308619a14db9e.jpg
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) are engaged in a counter-terror ops in the West Bank cities of Jenin, Tulkarm, and Nablus the press service for the military announced on Wednesday.Several videos purportedly showing the ops in the West Bank cities are circulating online.The armed forces' actions occur ahead of the Passover festivities. The operations come in response to several attacks across the country. A deadly attack in Hadera claimed at least two lives, the death toll from the Bnei Brak shootings reached five, while three more were killed in an attack on a Tel Aviv pub. At the same time, the military chief has claimed that Israeli troops have prevented at least 10 other attacks in the past two weeks.
west bank
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0b/1082855184_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3823d9dc97e1a6fca8374892987e82c0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, israel, israel defence forces (idf), west bank

Israel Defence Forces Conduct Counter-Terror Operations in West Bank

05:44 GMT 13.04.2022 (Updated: 06:17 GMT 13.04.2022)
© AFP 2022 / MENAHEM KAHANAIsraeli infantry soldiers walk next to tanks and armoured personnel carriers near the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip, on August 16, 2020
Israeli infantry soldiers walk next to tanks and armoured personnel carriers near the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip, on August 16, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / MENAHEM KAHANA
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
The country has been facing multiple terror attacks over the past month, including drive-by shooting in Bnei Brak and an attack in Tel Aviv.
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) are engaged in a counter-terror ops in the West Bank cities of Jenin, Tulkarm, and Nablus the press service for the military announced on Wednesday.
Several videos purportedly showing the ops in the West Bank cities are circulating online.
The armed forces' actions occur ahead of the Passover festivities. The operations come in response to several attacks across the country. A deadly attack in Hadera claimed at least two lives, the death toll from the Bnei Brak shootings reached five, while three more were killed in an attack on a Tel Aviv pub. At the same time, the military chief has claimed that Israeli troops have prevented at least 10 other attacks in the past two weeks.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала