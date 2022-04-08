https://sputniknews.com/20220408/naftali-bennett-faces-calls-for-resignation-as-israel-reels-from-fourth-terror-attack-in-month-1094580274.html

Naftali Bennett Faces Calls for Resignation as Israel Reels From Fourth Terror Attack in Month

Naftali Bennett Faces Calls for Resignation as Israel Reels From Fourth Terror Attack in Month

A terrorist attack occurred on Thursday night in the centre of Tel Aviv, where an extremist opened fire on visitors of a local pub. Two people were killed and 15 others wounded. The assailant was shot dead in the early hours of the morning on Friday, but Israel is still in a state of fear."Fear, terror, maybe an anxiety attack. I was with friends at the Yemenite Vineyard [a neighbourhood close to the scene of the terror act - ed.] when the attack took place. I got on my bike and hurried home, in a panic I had an accident. Scary. I did not believe I would escape a terrorist attack. Can’t believe this is the reality in which we live", shared one eyewitness on social media platforms."We just got home. Terrifying. All I wanted to do is lock the door so we won't have any surprises. It has become scary to live in this country. And it doesn't matter where. Now it is Tel Aviv, a week ago it was in the south", lamented another Israeli.A third one shared a photo from the scene depicting Israeli police forces pointing their weapons and ready to shoot."Tel Aviv 2022. Totally terrifying", she wrote.Haunted by the PastIsraelis are no strangers to such scenes. During the Second Intifada, in the early 2000s, Israeli towns and cities witnessed multiple terror attacks. Terrorist shooting sprees, suicide bombings, and bus bombings were a common reality.Between 2000 and 2005, more than a thousand Israelis were killed in terror incidents. 70 percent of those were civilians and many of the attacks occurred in big cities like Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.Now, after another deadly attack, the events of last night evoke in many Israelis the memories of a past they would like to forget. And just like in the 2000s, they are venting their anger at the government for failing to tackle the rising issue."Soldiers with their rifles drawn and their bullet cartridges ready on the streets of Tel Aviv. Scary to hang around in the city. Israel 2022. Bennett, go!""They [terrorists] smell Israel's weakness. They recognise Bennett is dysfunctional.They completely lost their fear. They understand that a scarecrow is sitting in Balfour [street in Jerusalem where the official residence of the PM is - ed.]. They know the government is dependent on Mansour Abbas. It is clear to them that Bennett's Israel is captive and besieged. And they act accordingly. This is not a story of right or left. This is a failed and inexperienced leadership. Bennett, go home!"Blaming the GovernmentRepresentatives of Israel's conservative circle have been displeased with Bennett's actions since the very start, when he assumed the prime ministership in June 2021.They couldn't forgive him for breaking the right-wing alliance and opting for establishing a government with the liberals. They slammed him for sitting in a government that's backed by Mansour Abbas and his Raam party, believed to have ties with the extremists of the Muslim Brotherhood. And now they are blaming him for wreaking security havoc in Israel.In a way, they are wrong. Even under former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, known in Israel as Mr Security, the country has seen waves of terror.According to estimates, since 2009, when he came back to power, the country lost some 190 civilians, who fell prey to Palestinian terrorists. This amounts to roughly 16 victims a year.In that sense, Bennett is no different from Netanyahu. Under his short tenure of 10 months, 16 Israelis have also lost their lives to Arab terror. But the year is not over yet, and neither is Ramadan that typically sees a surge in violent activities.

