Governor of US State of Oklahoma Signs Law Banning Most Abortions
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The governor of the US state of Oklahoma, Kevin Stitt, has signed a law that makes an abortion procedure a felony, except in special cases
anti-abortion legislation
abortion
abortions ban
us
oklahoma
Earlier in April, the bill was approved by the Oklahoma legislature. According to the document, health workers performing abortions may face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.Stitt said he believes that the bill would be challenged immediately by liberal activists, stressing the need to take a strong stand on the issue and protect unborn life in Oklahoma.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The governor of the US state of Oklahoma, Kevin Stitt, has signed a law that makes an abortion procedure a felony, except in special cases when a mother's life is at risk.
Earlier in April, the bill was approved by the Oklahoma legislature. According to the document, health workers performing abortions may face up to 10 years in prison
and a fine of up to $100,000.
"We want Oklahoma to be the most pro-life state in the country. We want to outlaw abortion in the state of Oklahoma", Stitt said at a signing ceremony on Tuesday with a video of the event later published on the governor's website.
Stitt said he believes that the bill would be challenged immediately by liberal activists, stressing the need to take a strong stand on the issue and protect unborn life in Oklahoma.