https://sputniknews.com/20220413/governor-of-us-state-of-oklahoma-signs-law-banning-most-abortions-1094731599.html

Governor of US State of Oklahoma Signs Law Banning Most Abortions

Governor of US State of Oklahoma Signs Law Banning Most Abortions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The governor of the US state of Oklahoma, Kevin Stitt, has signed a law that makes an abortion procedure a felony, except in special cases... 13.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-13T10:35+0000

2022-04-13T10:35+0000

2022-04-13T10:38+0000

anti-abortion legislation

abortion

abortions ban

us

oklahoma

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107045/10/1070451078_0:123:1031:703_1920x0_80_0_0_cb9acc765ab2a2da2850afef32bd8953.jpg

Earlier in April, the bill was approved by the Oklahoma legislature. According to the document, health workers performing abortions may face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.Stitt said he believes that the bill would be challenged immediately by liberal activists, stressing the need to take a strong stand on the issue and protect unborn life in Oklahoma.

oklahoma

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

anti-abortion legislation, abortion, abortions ban, us, oklahoma