Oklahoma Gov Kevin Stitt Passes Bill Making Performing An Abortion Punishable By Up to 10 Years Jail

Oklahoma Gov Kevin Stitt Passes Bill Making Performing An Abortion Punishable By Up to 10 Years Jail

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law on Tuesday making it a felony to perform an abortion in the state.The controversial legislation only makes exceptions for abortions that are performed to save the life of the mother. Those failing to comply with the new law will face up to 10 years in jail and a $100,000 fine.The bill will go into effect 90 days after the Legislature adjourns in May.Oklahoma's abortion legislation was signed just as the Supreme Court is debating the fate of Roe v Wade - the 1973 ruling guaranteeing nationwide rights to abortion. Abortion rights activists have already slammed the SB612 legislation as unconstitutional.Many other conservative states are pursuing similar anti-abortion legislation, particularly inspired by the recent Texas law that encouraged private citizens to bring lawsuits against abortion providers or anyone who helps to facilitate an abortion, by offering a $10,000 "bounty. The Supreme Court has not blocked the Texas law in a move that was condemned by reproductive rights activists.

