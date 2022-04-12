Oklahoma Gov Kevin Stitt Passes Bill Making Performing An Abortion Punishable By Up to 10 Years Jail
14:27 GMT 12.04.2022 (Updated: 14:58 GMT 12.04.2022)
© AFP 2022 / LEIGH VOGELPerformers hold signs and flowers during ACT FOR ABORTION in front of the Supreme Court of the United States on January 22, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Before signing the SB612 - the bill that makes performing an abortion illegal and punishable by up to 10 years behind bars - Governor Kevin Stitt said he intends to make Oklahoma "the most-pro life state in the country".
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law on Tuesday making it a felony to perform an abortion in the state.
“I promised Oklahomans that I would sign every pro-life bill that hits my desk and that’s what we’re doing today,” Stitt said before greenlighting the bill. “We want Oklahoma to be the most pro-life state in the country. We want to outlaw abortion in the state of Oklahoma.”
The controversial legislation only makes exceptions for abortions that are performed to save the life of the mother. Those failing to comply with the new law will face up to 10 years in jail and a $100,000 fine.
The bill will go into effect 90 days after the Legislature adjourns in May.
Oklahoma's abortion legislation was signed just as the Supreme Court is debating the fate of Roe v Wade - the 1973 ruling guaranteeing nationwide rights to abortion. Abortion rights activists have already slammed the SB612 legislation as unconstitutional.
"Oklahoma’s total abortion ban is blatantly unconstitutional and will wreak havoc on the lives of people seeking abortion care within and outside the state. With the Texas 6-week ban in place, many people are traveling to Oklahoma to get care," said Nancy Northup, the head of Center for Reproductive Rights. "We’ve sued the state of Oklahoma ten times in the last decade to protect abortion access and we will challenge this law as well to stop this travesty from ever taking effect."
Many other conservative states are pursuing similar anti-abortion legislation, particularly inspired by the recent Texas law that encouraged private citizens to bring lawsuits against abortion providers or anyone who helps to facilitate an abortion, by offering a $10,000 "bounty. The Supreme Court has not blocked the Texas law in a move that was condemned by reproductive rights activists.