https://sputniknews.com/20220412/pakistans-imran-khan-ousted-in-alleged-us-soft-coup-1094679014.html

Pakistan's Imran Khan Ousted in Alleged US Soft Coup

Pakistan's Imran Khan Ousted in Alleged US Soft Coup

On this episode of "Fault Lines", hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak talk about Pakistan's Imran Khan getting forced out of office after accusing the US of... 12.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-12T07:39+0000

2022-04-12T07:39+0000

2022-04-12T07:43+0000

us

radio

fault lines

pakistan

iran

ukraine

economy

gretchen whitmer

radio sputnik

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0b/1094678964_29:0:1273:700_1920x0_80_0_0_4d0d4deb022268fa90abe96b74403671.png

Pakistan’s Imran Khan Ousted in Alleged U.S. Soft Coup On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak talk about Pakistan’s Imran Khan getting forced out of office after accusing the U.S. of a soft coup, the worldwide risk of food shortages amid aggressive sanctioning, and the FBI’s entrapment scheme to invent trumped up politicalized charges.

Guests:Mohammed Marandi - JCPOA Negotiations Advisor | Pakistan’s Imran Khan Ousted in Alleged US Soft CoupDaniel Burke - Political Analyst | Grave Risk of Food Shortages Amid Aggressive SanctionsDaniel Lazare - Independent Journalist | Alleged Kidnappers Acquitted in FBI Entrapment SchemeIn the first hour, Mohammed Marandi joined the show to talk about the removal of Pakistan's Imran Khan from office after a vote of no confidence passed, which Khan calls a Western soft coup. We also talked about the guarantees Iran is seeking from the US to keep a nuclear deal on the table and how Iran is coping with bad faith negotiation tactics from Washington.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Daniel Burke for a discussion on the worldwide risk of food shortages amid harsh sanctions on Russia and whether the US will accept the changing economic architecture of Europe.In the third hour, Daniel Lazare joined the conversation to talk about the Democrats' ineptitude in courting their base ahead of midterm elections and Gretchen Whitmer's alleged kidnappers getting acquitted after it was revealed the would-be assailants were egged on by undercover agents.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

iran

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

us, radio, fault lines, pakistan, iran, ukraine, economy, gretchen whitmer, аудио, radio sputnik