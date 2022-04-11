'It's Growing!': Britney Spears Announces She is Expecting Child With Beau Sam Asghari
The pop diva reportedly started dating Sam Asghari after meeting on the filming of her "Slumber Party" music video in 2016. Soon after their engagement, the couple stoked baby rumors, with Spears teasing a "new addition to the family" on Instagram.
Britney Spears confirmed on Monday that she is expecting her third child with her new 'husband', Sam Asghari. It remains unclear whether Spears and Asghari have officially wed; however, the pop singer does refer to him as such.
Spears made the revelation in a Instagram post, detailing that the pair made the discovery shortly after the pop icon noticed a slight weight change with her body. Spears and her fiancé Asghari had joked that they thought she might be "food pregnant."
"So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” Spears posted, along with numerous emojis. "4 days later I got a little more food pregnant ... It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just [lose] it ... obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money ... shot of me ... like they unfortunately already have."
The singer did not reveal the due date to her fans as of yet.
This is Spears' first child with Asghari after she had two sons - Sean Preston and Jayden James - with ex-husband Kevin Federline.
More to her revelations, the hitmaker confessed to having had perinatal depression when she bore her last children.
"I have to say it is absolutely horrible … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her," she wrote. "But now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret … This time I will be doing yoga ... every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love."
In September 2021, Spears and Asghari confirmed their engagement by posting a photo of the singer's new diamond ring with the comment, "I can't f***ing believe it!!!!!!" The development came as Spears' father filed paperwork to end his role as conservator of his daughter's estate.