https://sputniknews.com/20220411/its-growing-britney-spears-announces-she-is-expecting-child-with-beau-sam-asghari-1094684592.html

'It's Growing!': Britney Spears Announces She is Expecting Child With Beau Sam Asghari

'It's Growing!': Britney Spears Announces She is Expecting Child With Beau Sam Asghari

The pop diva reportedly started dating Sam Asghari after meeting on the filming of her "Slumber Party" music video in 2016. Soon after their engagement, the... 11.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-11T22:33+0000

2022-04-11T22:33+0000

2022-04-11T22:30+0000

viral

us

britney spears

pregnancy

new pregnancy

instagram

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/13/1094006428_0:63:474:330_1920x0_80_0_0_10eef61f599514d337f0d3ab5636172e.png

Britney Spears confirmed on Monday that she is expecting her third child with her new 'husband', Sam Asghari. It remains unclear whether Spears and Asghari have officially wed; however, the pop singer does refer to him as such.Spears made the revelation in a Instagram post, detailing that the pair made the discovery shortly after the pop icon noticed a slight weight change with her body. Spears and her fiancé Asghari had joked that they thought she might be "food pregnant."The singer did not reveal the due date to her fans as of yet.This is Spears' first child with Asghari after she had two sons - Sean Preston and Jayden James - with ex-husband Kevin Federline.More to her revelations, the hitmaker confessed to having had perinatal depression when she bore her last children.In September 2021, Spears and Asghari confirmed their engagement by posting a photo of the singer's new diamond ring with the comment, "I can't f***ing believe it!!!!!!" The development came as Spears' father filed paperwork to end his role as conservator of his daughter's estate.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

viral, us, britney spears, pregnancy, new pregnancy, instagram