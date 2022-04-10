Trump Says Biden Sent Gas Prices ‘Soaring’ Long Before Ukraine
00:50 GMT 10.04.2022 (Updated: 01:34 GMT 10.04.2022)
© REUTERS / EMILY ELCONINFormer U.S. President Donald Trump claps as Michigan Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo speaks during a rally in Washington Township, Michigan, U.S. April 2, 2022.
At a rally in Selma, North Carolina, Trump seemed to challenge the favorite narrative of the Biden administration, which is trying to shift the responsibility for inflation to the Russian government, dubbing a record surge in fuel prices “Putin’s rise in prices” in official docs.
Former US President Donald Trump took another shot at Joe Biden during Saturday’s rally, saying the 46th sent gas prices skyrocketing, and claimed America would be energy independent if he were re-elected.
“What’s happening is unthinkable,” Trump told the audience. “Remember energy independent? We had so much we would have been double the size of Russia and Saudi Arabia put together within one year.”
Trump recalled that under his presidency, gasoline was at less than $2 per gallon in the US. Now, Americans are switching to smaller cars amid surging gas prices.
“Long before Ukraine, Biden sent gas prices soaring with the fringe left-wing energy policies inspired by the so-called socialist joke called the Green New Deal,” Trump said. “We want windmills all over the place, I don’t see any windmills here… If you’re near a windmill and you have a house, your house is like pretty much worthless, kills all the birds, ruins your landscapes, and is the most expensive form of energy there is.”
“Biden could reduce the cost of gas tonight by admitting his energy policies were 100% wrong and the energy policies of a certain president you liked a lot were 100% right - 100% right!” Trump insisted.
Under the anti-Russia campaign, the United States has banned oil imports from Russia and is now trying to mitigate the consequences of its own actions, while openly blaming the Russian president for the energy crisis.
“Since Putin accelerated his military build-up around Ukraine this past winter, gas prices have increased by nearly a dollar per gallon because less oil is getting to market, and the reduction in supply is raising prices at the pump for Americans,” the White House recently claimed.
In recent weeks, the administration has released some 3 million barrels weekly from the SPR. But the government’s efforts have had a negligible effect so far on energy prices, with a barrel of crude remaining at around $100 a barrel, and a gallon of gasoline fetching about $4.20 a gallon on average. This is because refiners have been turning out more fuel products than they usually do at this time of year, resulting in extraordinarily high usage.