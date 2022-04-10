https://sputniknews.com/20220410/trump-says-biden-sent-gas-prices-soaring-long-before-ukraine-crisis-1094628960.html

Trump Says Biden Sent Gas Prices ‘Soaring’ Long Before Ukraine

Former US President Donald Trump took another shot at Joe Biden during Saturday’s rally, saying the 46th sent gas prices skyrocketing, and claimed America would be energy independent if he were re-elected.Trump recalled that under his presidency, gasoline was at less than $2 per gallon in the US. Now, Americans are switching to smaller cars amid surging gas prices.“Biden could reduce the cost of gas tonight by admitting his energy policies were 100% wrong and the energy policies of a certain president you liked a lot were 100% right - 100% right!” Trump insisted.Under the anti-Russia campaign, the United States has banned oil imports from Russia and is now trying to mitigate the consequences of its own actions, while openly blaming the Russian president for the energy crisis.In recent weeks, the administration has released some 3 million barrels weekly from the SPR. But the government’s efforts have had a negligible effect so far on energy prices, with a barrel of crude remaining at around $100 a barrel, and a gallon of gasoline fetching about $4.20 a gallon on average. This is because refiners have been turning out more fuel products than they usually do at this time of year, resulting in extraordinarily high usage.

