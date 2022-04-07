International
New York Suspends Gasoline Tax For 7 Months Starting June 1
New York Suspends Gasoline Tax For 7 Months Starting June 1
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US state of New York will suspend gasoline tax for seven months starting June 1 amid a surge in prices following the Biden... 07.04.2022, Sputnik International
"We are going to suspend from June 1 to December 31 the state sales tax on fuel, which will result in an estimated $585 million in relief for working families and businesses across our state," Hochul said on Thursday.
New York Suspends Gasoline Tax For 7 Months Starting June 1

22:05 GMT 07.04.2022
© AP Photo / Brittainy NewmanView of the prices of gas at the Shell gas station on Friday, March 25, 2022, in New York.
View of the prices of gas at the Shell gas station on Friday, March 25, 2022, in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2022
© AP Photo / Brittainy Newman
