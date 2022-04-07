https://sputniknews.com/20220407/new-york-suspends-gasoline-tax-for-7-months-starting-june-1-1094571707.html

New York Suspends Gasoline Tax For 7 Months Starting June 1

New York Suspends Gasoline Tax For 7 Months Starting June 1

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US state of New York will suspend gasoline tax for seven months starting June 1 amid a surge in prices following the Biden... 07.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-07T22:05+0000

2022-04-07T22:05+0000

2022-04-07T22:05+0000

gasoline tax

gas prices

russia

us

ban

alcohol

kathy hochul

new york

oil embargo

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/07/1094571511_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_aaf060abdbb944811a6aa3e408769243.jpg

"We are going to suspend from June 1 to December 31 the state sales tax on fuel, which will result in an estimated $585 million in relief for working families and businesses across our state," Hochul said on Thursday.The move is another attempt to decrease the gasoline prices on a state scale as the national fuel prices have been surging for the past month amid the Russian special military operation in Ukraine and a cascade of sanctions imposed on Moscow that followed it.Last week, the Biden administration announced that it will release a record of 1.0 million barrels per day of oil from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) over the next six months to alleviate a global supply crunch with a total of 180 million barrels to be added to the market to support the supply.

russia

new york

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

gasoline tax, gas prices, russia, us, ban, alcohol, kathy hochul, new york, oil embargo