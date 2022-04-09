https://sputniknews.com/20220409/over-dozen-migrants-dead-after-boat-accident-off-tunisias-coast---reports-1094627965.html
Over Dozen Migrants Dead After Boat Accident Off Tunisia’s Coast - Reports
Over Dozen Migrants Dead After Boat Accident Off Tunisia’s Coast - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The bodies of 13 migrants were found off the coast of Tunisia’s Sfax Governorate, radio Mosaique FM reports. 09.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-09T21:55+0000
2022-04-09T21:55+0000
2022-04-09T21:55+0000
mediterranean sea
tunisia
migrants
migration crisis
europe
africa
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/09/1094627935_0:313:3072:2041_1920x0_80_0_0_d9a89aeefc03851741fc7946603ea318.jpg
Illegal migrants from Africa were trying to cross the Mediterranean on two boats, both of which sank near the town of El Amra, Mosaique FM said on Saturday citing Mourad Turki, a provincial judicial official.According to Turki, 13 of the migrants died, while 37 were rescued. Another 12 migrants are missing.About a week ago, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said that nearly 100 migrants had died in the Mediterranean waters after the boat carrying them from Libya got shipwrecked.The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said in its annual report earlier this year that about 1,864 migrants died or disappeared in 2021 compared to 1,401 in 2020.In recent years, the EU has been struggling with an ongoing migration crisis as people try to cross the Mediterranean, fleeing poverty and war in Africa and the Middle East. Numerous organizations and human rights groups have been engaged in the effort to rescue migrants stranded at sea and to bring them to Europe.
https://sputniknews.com/20211226/at-least-27-bodies-wash-up-on-libyan-shore-after-shipwreck-red-crescent-says-1091821064.html
mediterranean sea
tunisia
europe
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/09/1094627935_199:0:2930:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c9b8858d7785bda81dcc1749fec89431.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
mediterranean sea, tunisia, migrants, migration crisis, europe, africa
Over Dozen Migrants Dead After Boat Accident Off Tunisia’s Coast - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The bodies of 13 migrants were found off the coast of Tunisia’s Sfax Governorate, radio Mosaique FM reports.
Illegal migrants from Africa were trying to cross the Mediterranean on two boats, both of which sank near the town of El Amra, Mosaique FM said on Saturday citing Mourad Turki, a provincial judicial official.
According to Turki, 13 of the migrants died, while 37 were rescued. Another 12 migrants are missing.
About a week ago, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said that nearly 100 migrants had died in the Mediterranean waters after the boat carrying them from Libya got shipwrecked.
26 December 2021, 20:30 GMT
The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said in its annual report earlier this year that about 1,864 migrants died or disappeared in 2021 compared to 1,401 in 2020.
In recent years, the EU has been struggling with an ongoing migration crisis as people try to cross the Mediterranean, fleeing poverty and war in Africa and the Middle East. Numerous organizations and human rights groups have been engaged in the effort to rescue migrants stranded at sea and to bring them to Europe.