Nicaragua Says Russia’s HRC Suspension ’Violation of Int’l Law’ as LatAm Powers Snub US-Led Vote

The Sandinista government’s condemnation of the Western campaign to remove Russia from the UN body highlights a large bloc of Latin American governments... 09.04.2022, Sputnik International

The Nicaraguan Foreign Ministry described efforts to suspend Russia from the United Nations Human Rights Council as a “violation of international law” and an act of aggression against the people of Russia. Managua voted against the US-backed resolution at the UN Wednesday, explaining in a press release issued Thursday that “any action aimed at excluding or suspending the participation of countries” is “incompatible with the Charter of the United Nations.”Meanwhile, regional powerhouses like Brazil and Mexico–whose combined GDP represents at least a whopping 60% of Latin America’s total–appeared to defy reported US pressure on UN member states to vote against Russia and abstained from voting on the matter. Nicaragua has stood firmly with the Russian Federation as it carries out its ongoing special military operation in Ukraine. Russian-Nicaraguan cooperation has been viewed with suspicion and resentment by Washington since the Soviet Union began helping Sandinista revolutionaries–who’d deposed a brutal American-backed dictator in 1979–to resist the resulting illegal US proxy war on Nicaragua which the CIA funded with cocaine profits in the 1980s. Now, with Russia back in the focus of US headlines, familiar Cold War-era attitudes aren’t far behind. In March, a senior program associate at influential pro-US thinktank Freedom House insisted in The Hill that Russia’s so-called “interference in Nicaragua” represents “a hemispheric threat.”But despite veiled threats from the US intelligentsia, Nicaragua hasn’t budged. And Nicaragua isn’t alone in resisting Washington’s efforts to draw the Global South into a new proxy war with Russia. Other countries in the region, like Bolivia and Cuba, voted down the measure as well. Cuba’s UN Ambassador, Pedro Luis Pedroso Cuesta, told the international body Wednesday that the removal of Russia from the Human Rights Council “will not favor finding peace, lasting and negotiated resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.” He cited a “serious risk” that the move would create a precedent that “could be used by specific countries that favor a double standard, selectivity, and polarization of human rights issues.”The country’s Middle Eastern allies, who’ve managed to retain their voting rights despite unilateral US sanctions, echoed Venezuela’s concerns.Syria’s permanent UN representative, Bassam al-Sabbagh, took a similar line, declaring that the “coordinated Western move to denounce the Russian Federation has no relation to human rights in Ukraine or any other country–rather, it is an effort by Western countries to impose their hegemony and control over the world through besieging Russia for its independent foreign policy.”The weightiest condemnation of the “hasty move” to strip Russia’s HRC membership over unconfirmed allegations of war crimes came from China, which argued that the US-led campaign was “adding fuel to the fire.”“Dealing with the membership of the Human Rights Council in such a way will set [a] new dangerous precedent, further intensify confrontation in the field of human rights… and produce serious consequences,” said Chinese Permanent UN Representative Zhang Jun.

