Some Countries Who Supported Russia’s Expulsion From UNHRC Were Under Pressure - Kremlin

Some Countries Who Supported Russia’s Expulsion From UNHRC Were Under Pressure - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - All countries who have a balanced position on Russia's membership in the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) are under pressure, Kremlin... 08.04.2022

"It is a matter of understanding that difficult situation, that unprecedented pressure, and, I would say, forcing Russophobia. All countries that try to take at least some balanced position experience all this. We understand this," Peskov told reporters.The UN General Assembly on Thursday suspended Russia from the Human Rights Council in a 93-24 vote, with 58 countries abstaining. The move deprived Moscow of the right to vote and to speak in the council. In response, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Gennady Kuzmin said that Russia is ending its membership in the UN body.The countries that voted against include Algeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Burundi, the CAR, China, Republic of the Congo, Cuba, North Korea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Mali, Nicaragua, Russia, Syria, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, and Zimbabwe.Egypt, Cameroon, Ghana, India, Kuwait, Mexico, Mongolia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UAE are among those that abstained.In turn, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that restriction of Russia's membership in the UN Human Rights Council was unlawful.

