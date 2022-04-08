https://sputniknews.com/20220408/some-countries-who-supported-russias-expulsion-from-unhrc-were-under-pressure---kremlin-1094587136.html
Some Countries Who Supported Russia’s Expulsion From UNHRC Were Under Pressure - Kremlin
Some Countries Who Supported Russia’s Expulsion From UNHRC Were Under Pressure - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - All countries who have a balanced position on Russia’s membership in the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) are under pressure, Kremlin... 08.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-08T10:55+0000
2022-04-08T10:55+0000
2022-04-08T10:55+0000
united nations human rights council (unhrc)
world
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105488/17/1054881799_0:182:3500:2151_1920x0_80_0_0_a946438995d145932fe991dfc8a30527.jpg
"It is a matter of understanding that difficult situation, that unprecedented pressure, and, I would say, forcing Russophobia. All countries that try to take at least some balanced position experience all this. We understand this," Peskov told reporters.The UN General Assembly on Thursday suspended Russia from the Human Rights Council in a 93-24 vote, with 58 countries abstaining. The move deprived Moscow of the right to vote and to speak in the council. In response, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Gennady Kuzmin said that Russia is ending its membership in the UN body.The countries that voted against include Algeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Burundi, the CAR, China, Republic of the Congo, Cuba, North Korea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Mali, Nicaragua, Russia, Syria, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, and Zimbabwe.Egypt, Cameroon, Ghana, India, Kuwait, Mexico, Mongolia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UAE are among those that abstained.In turn, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that restriction of Russia's membership in the UN Human Rights Council was unlawful.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105488/17/1054881799_194:0:3306:2334_1920x0_80_0_0_dff8f667ebc5a17ec7b34107a0fa484a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
united nations human rights council (unhrc), world, russia
Some Countries Who Supported Russia’s Expulsion From UNHRC Were Under Pressure - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - All countries who have a balanced position on Russia’s membership in the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) are under pressure, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Perkov said on Friday.
"It is a matter of understanding that difficult situation, that unprecedented pressure, and, I would say, forcing Russophobia. All countries that try to take at least some balanced position experience all this. We understand this," Peskov told reporters.
The UN General Assembly on Thursday suspended Russia from the Human Rights Council
in a 93-24 vote, with 58 countries abstaining. The move deprived Moscow of the right to vote and to speak in the council. In response, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Gennady Kuzmin said that Russia is ending its membership in the UN body.
The countries that voted against include Algeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Burundi, the CAR, China, Republic of the Congo, Cuba, North Korea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Mali, Nicaragua, Russia, Syria, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, and Zimbabwe.
Egypt, Cameroon, Ghana, India, Kuwait, Mexico, Mongolia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UAE are among those that abstained.
In turn, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that restriction of Russia's membership in the UN Human Rights Council was unlawful.