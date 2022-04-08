https://sputniknews.com/20220408/young-protesters-to-sri-lanka-government-you-messed-with-the-wrong-generation-1094581795.html

Young Protesters to Sri Lanka Government: You Messed With The Wrong Generation

Nethmi Sihara Liyanapathirana was nine years old when the civil war ended in Sri Lanka in 2009. But she doesn’t remember life being as difficult as it is today.“I was nine when the civil war ended here. So the first ten years of my life, the civil war was going on. During that period, there were power outages and a lack of essentials. My life wasn’t really affected as much because I was from the middle class. But now it has come to a point where everyone in the middle class has been affected by the current crisis and your economic status is constantly dropping,” Liyanapathirana, a 22-year-old social worker from Colombo, the commercial capital and the largest city in Sri Lanka, told Sputnik.Facing mounting pressure from the repayment of foreign debts of approximately $8.6 billion this year, Sri Lanka approached a tipping point in the economic crisis this year. Skyrocketing fuel costs, rapid depreciation of the rupee, and massive power outages have caused deep discontent among Sri Lankans, especially the younger generation.When the nationwide power cuts reached more than 10 hours a day in late March, mass protests broke out in a number of regions in Sri Lanka, where angry demonstrators called for the resignation of the country’s president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa.Must Take a StandAs part of the younger generation in Sri Lanka that has been the driving force of the protests, Liyanapathirana became angrier still when the government introduced curfews, and she decided to join the demonstrations herself.The young social worker explained why she wanted to take a stand.Political analysts in Sri Lanka pointed out that the protests were very similar to other grassroots protests in neighbouring Asian countries where the younger generation started a movement without clear leaders.The leaderless nature of the protests could have made Sri Lankan politicians more concerned because they had no control over the movement, Sumanapala suggested.Brain DrainFor the younger generation in Sri Lanka like Liyanapathirana, they have had to experience sharp inflation and a lack of basic necessities for the first time in their lives.The young social worker worried that the dire situation in the country would lead to a brain drain in Sri Lanka, as it did during the civil war.Liyanapathirana’s older brother is already pursuing a Master’s degree in Sydney, and her older sister tried to save money to migrate to Canada before the crash of the rupee forced her to have to gather more funds.The exchange rate of the Sri Lankan Rupee jumped from 200 rupees for each US dollar before the crisis to as much as 300 rupees.Time For CompromiseIn face of the mass protests and public outcry, Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajapaksa defied the protesters’ call for his resignation and vowed to hold onto power.Sumanapala, the political analyst, called on the president to face reality and try to find a solution to the crisis.The expert explained what would happen if Rajapaksa agreed to resign.The analyst expressed the hope that the Sri Lanka president will begin to acknowledge the genuine discontent among the younger generation and offer some compromises to resolve the crisis.According to Sumanapala, more protests and general strikes are expected to take place in the next few days, as the young protesters have shown no sign of backing down from their demands, while more people from other walks of life, such as lawyers, teachers and farmers, are expected to join the demonstrations.

