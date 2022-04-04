https://sputniknews.com/20220404/sri-lanka-new-cabinet-likely-to-be-sworn-in-today-amid-economic-crisis-jolting-the-island-nation-1094456900.html
Sri Lanka: New Cabinet Likely to Be Sworn in Today Amid Economic Crisis Jolting the Island Nation
In a bid to curb mounting public outrage against the Mahinda Rajpaksa-led government, a new Council of Ministers is expected to be sworn in in Sri Lanka on Monday, local media has reported.All 26 ministers in the cabinet, excluding the PM and his brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, resigned late on Sunday, said Education Minister Dinesh Gunawardena as the country is facing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948.The minister, however, didn't share the reason behind the mass resignation.The Rajapaksa government, which came to power in 2019, is accused of corruption and nepotism, with the president's brothers and nephews occupying several key ministerial portfolios.Since last Wednesday, several parts of the country have witnessed massive protests by civilians and opposition members after a 13-hour blackout.Meanwhile, the president and his ministers remained exempt from the power cuts, enraging the general public.In view of the protests turning violent, President Rajapaksa declared a nationwide state of emergency on Friday to ensure "public security and maintain law and order".By Saturday evening, Sri Lankan police had arrested 664 persons in the country's Western Province for violating the curfew and trying to stage an anti-government rally to protest the nation's worst economic crisis, the Colombo Page reported.On Sunday, the Sri Lankan government blocked access to social media and imposed strict laws allowing the military to arrest and detain anyone found venturing into public places without permission.Food and fuel have since become almost unaffordable in the country, and in the absence of foreign currency, Sri Lanka is finding it difficult to import essential commodities.According to the BBC, foreign reserves that stood at $7.6 billion (£5.8 billion) at the end of 2019 have since plunged to $2.3 billion, with only $300 million of that sum in usable reserves.The value of the Sri Lankan rupee has fallen by almost 50 percent over the last month, from around 200 Sri Lankan rupees to the dollar to 292, on 26 March.
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
The country is witnessing massive protests against the ruling government, including Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, as the island nation is experiencing a tough time due to an economic crisis.
In a bid to curb mounting public outrage against the Mahinda Rajpaksa-led government, a new Council of Ministers is expected to be sworn in in Sri Lanka on Monday, local media has reported.
All 26 ministers in the cabinet, excluding the PM and his brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, resigned late on Sunday, said Education Minister Dinesh Gunawardena as the country is facing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948.
The minister, however, didn't share the reason behind the mass resignation.
The Rajapaksa government, which came to power in 2019, is accused of corruption and nepotism, with the president's brothers and nephews occupying several key ministerial portfolios.
Since last Wednesday, several parts of the country have witnessed massive protests by civilians and opposition members after a 13-hour blackout.
Meanwhile, the president and his ministers remained exempt from the power cuts, enraging the general public.
In view of the protests turning violent, President Rajapaksa declared a nationwide state of emergency on Friday to ensure "public security and maintain law and order".
By Saturday evening, Sri Lankan police had arrested 664 persons in the country's Western Province for violating the curfew and trying to stage an anti-government rally to protest the nation's worst economic crisis, the Colombo Page reported.
On Sunday, the Sri Lankan government blocked access to social media and imposed strict laws allowing the military to arrest and detain anyone found venturing into public places without permission.
Food and fuel have since become almost unaffordable in the country, and in the absence of foreign currency, Sri Lanka is finding it difficult to import essential commodities
.
According to the BBC, foreign reserves that stood at $7.6 billion (£5.8 billion) at the end of 2019 have since plunged to $2.3 billion, with only $300 million of that sum in usable reserves.
The value of the Sri Lankan rupee has fallen by almost 50 percent over the last month, from around 200 Sri Lankan rupees to the dollar to 292, on 26 March.
