Sri Lanka's Ruling Alliance Loses Majority in Parliament, Newly-Appointed Finance Minister Resigns
Sri Lanka's Ruling Alliance Loses Majority in Parliament, Newly-Appointed Finance Minister Resigns
On Sunday, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa dissolved his entire Cabinet, except his brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, amid an economic crisis... 05.04.2022
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's government lost its parliamentary majority on Tuesday after 41 lawmakers walked out of the ruling coalition.The 41 MPs include 14 from the Sri Lanka Freedom Party, 10 from the constituent parties of the government, and 12 from Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).The SLPP party-led ruling coalition won 150 seats in the 2020 general elections.At present, the Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa-led coalition has 109 seats, five fewer than the 113 seats required for a simple majority in the 225-member Sri Lankan Parliament.Maithripala Sirisena, leader of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party, which withdrew its support for Rajapaksa's coalition, said: "Our party is on the side of the people".Meanwhile, just a day after assuming charge as Finance Minister Ali Sabry resigned from his new position. He replaced President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's other brother, Basil Rajapaksa.After stepping down as the newly-appointed finance minister, Sabry said, "Fresh, proactive, and unconventional steps" were needed to navigate this unprecedented crisis.Sabry also revealed after stepping down as minister of justice on Sunday, that he did not intend to take up another post.On Monday, Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal also tendered his resignation. P. Nandalal Weerasinghe will reportedly take up the position as the bank's governor.The island nation is witnessing the worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948. The country has been struggling with shortages of food, fuel, and prolonged power cuts lasting up to 13 hours.On Monday, a state of public health emergency was declared in Sri Lanka due to a severe shortage of medicines and equipment, said the country's Government Medical Officers' Association.Opposition and many people are protesting in the capital Colombo, demanding the president and PM's resignation.
On Sunday, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa dissolved his entire Cabinet, except his brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, amid an economic crisis in the island nation.
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's government lost its parliamentary majority on Tuesday after 41 lawmakers
walked out of the ruling coalition.
The 41 MPs include 14 from the Sri Lanka Freedom Party, 10 from the constituent parties of the government, and 12 from Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).
The SLPP party-led ruling coalition won 150 seats in the 2020 general elections
.
At present, the Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa-led coalition has 109 seats, five fewer than the 113 seats required for a simple majority in the 225-member Sri Lankan Parliament
.
Maithripala Sirisena, leader of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party, which withdrew its support for Rajapaksa's coalition, said: "Our party is on the side of the people".
"There are endless shortages of essentials, including fuel and cooking gas. Hospitals are on the verge of closure because there are no medicines", Sirisena added.
Meanwhile, just a day after assuming charge as Finance Minister Ali Sabry resigned from his new position. He replaced President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's other brother, Basil Rajapaksa.
After stepping down as the newly-appointed finance minister, Sabry said, "Fresh, proactive, and unconventional steps" were needed to navigate this unprecedented crisis.
Sabry also revealed after stepping down as minister of justice on Sunday, that he did not intend to take up another post.
On Monday, Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal also tendered his resignation. P. Nandalal Weerasinghe will reportedly take up the position as the bank's governor.
The island nation is witnessing the worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948. The country has been struggling with shortages of food, fuel, and prolonged power cuts lasting up to 13 hours.
On Monday, a state of public health emergency was declared in Sri Lanka due to a severe shortage of medicines and equipment, said the country's Government Medical Officers' Association.
Opposition and many people are protesting in the capital Colombo, demanding the president
and PM's resignation.