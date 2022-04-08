https://sputniknews.com/20220408/where-is-will-smith-when-you-need-him-jimmy-kimmel-marjorie-taylor-greene-trade-barbs-online-1094594785.html

'Where is Will Smith When You Need Him?' Jimmy Kimmel, Marjorie Taylor Greene Trade Barbs Online

'Where is Will Smith When You Need Him?' Jimmy Kimmel, Marjorie Taylor Greene Trade Barbs Online

In a response to a joke made by Kimmel on his show earlier this month, Greene tweeted that "this threat of violence" against her has been filed with the... 08.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-08T14:33+0000

2022-04-08T14:33+0000

2022-04-08T14:33+0000

us

marjorie taylor greene

jimmy kimmel

social media

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1d/1092602415_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_8d2ca821ebfece5201502c372133e914.jpg

Popular American TV show host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel has ended up embroiled in a verbal feud with US Republican House Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene after he made a joke about her.According to Rolling Stone, said feud started when Kimmel branded her as a "Klan mom" on his show, slamming the congresswoman over her being "upset with the three Republican senators who said they’ll vote yes on Ketanji Brown Jackson, who’s nominated for the Supreme Court".Shortly afterwards, Greene tweeted a clip from Kimmel’s show featuring said remark, and declared in the post that “this threat of violence” against her has been filed with the Capitol Police."Officer? I would like to report a joke," Kimmel quipped in response, to which Greene retorted: "You weren’t joking. You hide your misogyny and your racism behind your 'jokes' on @ABC."In a separate tweet, Greene also claimed that Kimmel’s fans called her office "in direct response" to him "inciting physical violence" against her."It’s not a joke," she added. "You knew exactly what you were doing. @ABC and their parent company @WaltDisneyCo should not allow your misogyny & threats of violence."The tweet also featured audio recording of what appear to be the calls referenced by Greene.

https://sputniknews.com/20220122/jimmy-kimmel-under-fire-for-comparing-bts-with-covid-19-and-so-is-billboard-1092452461.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

us, marjorie taylor greene, jimmy kimmel, social media