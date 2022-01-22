https://sputniknews.com/20220122/jimmy-kimmel-under-fire-for-comparing-bts-with-covid-19-and-so-is-billboard-1092452461.html

Jimmy Kimmel Under Fire for Comparing BTS With COVID-19... and So is Billboard

Jimmy Kimmel Under Fire for Comparing BTS With COVID-19... and So is Billboard

On Thursday, the star of the show 'Emily in Paris', Ashley Park, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk about the TV series and her love for K-Pop band BTS. But... 22.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-22T18:13+0000

2022-01-22T18:13+0000

2022-01-22T18:13+0000

society

jimmy kimmel

viral

bts

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0f/1080782401_0:0:3473:1953_1920x0_80_0_0_d96de1446e629e266af022fd0f38c85d.jpg

When actress Ashley Park told Jimmy Kimmel about her obsession with BTS and how she reacted when she realised that the band members knew who she was, the American host made some remarks that a lot of people online found offensive. Netizens objected in particular to Kimmel comparing the hugely popular boy band to the coronavirus pandemic after Park revealed that she actually had COVID when she discovered that one of the BTS members shared the video of her performance of their song.Not only has this joke backfired, prompting a wave of outrage on the YouTube comments board and in Twitter threads, but Billboard, when reporting Park's appearance on the show, exacerbated the whole sorry affair by attributing Kimmel's words to the actress. In the initial version of the article, Billboard wrote: "According to Ashley Park, the symptoms of interacting with a BTS member are eerily similar to those of COVID-19".The outlet later edited the headline and the introduction, but it poured petrol on the flames of those outraged by both Kimmel's comments and Billboard's reporting. The host, along with the outlet, received a slew of accusations of racism, given how people of Asian origin (mainly those from China) were blamed for spreading coronavirus at the beginning of the pandemic.For some fans, Kimmel's remarks are especially offensive because BTS appeared on the show.People have hyped up hashtags #BillboardRacist and #StopAsianHate.Others took time to send love to Park, whose words had tragically been distorted as she was speaking about her passion.The actress herself described her appearance on the show as the "absolute best time". Park did not appear to comment directly on how the situation has developed, but tweeted on Saturday that she "hardly ever go[es] on Twitter or read[s] headlines".Kimmel has not commented on the situation.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

society, jimmy kimmel, viral, bts