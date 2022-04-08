https://sputniknews.com/20220408/us-to-deploy-one-patriot-missile-system-in-slovakia-pentagon-chief-announces-1094596222.html

US to Deploy One Patriot Missile System in Slovakia, Pentagon Chief Announces

""US European Command will reposition one Patriot missile system, manned by U.S. service members, to Slovakia," Austin said in a Friday statement. "We expect this battery and its crew to arrive in coming days. Their deployment length has not yet been fixed, as we continue to consult with the Slovakian government about more permanent air defense solutions."The news comes after Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said the country had given its Russian-made S-300 (NATO reporting name S-10 Grumble) air defense system to Ukraine. The two countries share a 50-mile-long border in the Carpathian Mountains.Last month, Germany and the Netherlands each sent a Patriot missile battery to Slovakia as wellMORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...

