https://sputniknews.com/20220408/us-to-deploy-one-patriot-missile-system-in-slovakia-pentagon-chief-announces-1094596222.html
US to Deploy One Patriot Missile System in Slovakia, Pentagon Chief Announces
US to Deploy One Patriot Missile System in Slovakia, Pentagon Chief Announces
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday that the US would position an MIM-104 Patriot air defense system, and US troops to operate it, in Slovakia, a... 08.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-08T16:03+0000
2022-04-08T16:03+0000
2022-04-08T16:12+0000
us
patriot missile system
slovakia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_20:0:980:540_1920x0_80_0_0_a859152ebd155d0cfc0d9bfa97a42739.png
""US European Command will reposition one Patriot missile system, manned by U.S. service members, to Slovakia," Austin said in a Friday statement. "We expect this battery and its crew to arrive in coming days. Their deployment length has not yet been fixed, as we continue to consult with the Slovakian government about more permanent air defense solutions."The news comes after Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said the country had given its Russian-made S-300 (NATO reporting name S-10 Grumble) air defense system to Ukraine. The two countries share a 50-mile-long border in the Carpathian Mountains.Last month, Germany and the Netherlands each sent a Patriot missile battery to Slovakia as wellMORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
slovakia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_140:0:860:540_1920x0_80_0_0_5f950b471719475aa070f676a630f7f3.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, patriot missile system, slovakia
US to Deploy One Patriot Missile System in Slovakia, Pentagon Chief Announces
16:03 GMT 08.04.2022 (Updated: 16:12 GMT 08.04.2022)
Being updated
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday that the US would position an MIM-104 Patriot air defense system, and US troops to operate it, in Slovakia, a NATO ally in Central Europe.
""US European Command will reposition one Patriot missile system, manned by U.S. service members, to Slovakia," Austin said in a Friday statement. "We expect this battery and its crew to arrive in coming days. Their deployment length has not yet been fixed, as we continue to consult with the Slovakian government about more permanent air defense solutions."
The news comes after Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said the country
had given its Russian-made S-300 (NATO reporting name S-10 Grumble) air defense system to Ukraine. The two countries share a 50-mile-long border in the Carpathian Mountains.
Last month, Germany and the Netherlands each sent a Patriot missile battery to Slovakia as well
MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...