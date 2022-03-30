https://sputniknews.com/20220330/still-need-more-natos-no-2-general-says-alliance-needs-to-beef-up-eastern-europe-deployment-1094336452.html

‘Still Need More’: NATO’s No. 2 General Says Alliance Needs to Beef Up Eastern Europe Deployment

Testifying before Congress on Wednesday, US Air Force Gen. Tod Wolters, the Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) and NATO’s second-highest-ranking general, said the alliance will likely need to increase its deployments in Eastern Europe, which the alliance commonly calls its “Eastern Flank.”"Obviously, there's always a mix between the requirement of permanent versus rotational, and there are pluses and minuses of each one," he added. "We'll have to continue to examine the European contributions to make a smart decision about where to go in the future."The US has rushed thousands of troops to Europe since late February, when Russia launched a special operation in Ukraine aimed at neutralizing the country’s military and rendering it unable to become a forward position from which NATO could attack Russia. While the alliance has declined to defend Ukraine, which is not yet a member, it has vowed to defend the territory of its members, several of which border Ukraine.That total comes as NATO doubled its Enhanced Forward Presence deployment to Eastern Europe last week, sending four new battle groups to Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria. The other four battle groups were already deployed in Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia; together the eight battalion-sized units consist of roughly 10,000 troops.NATO’s eastward expansion has been a major foreign policy concern of the Russian Federation since the end of the Cold War. The alliance was formed in 1949 by several Western European capitalist states who banded together to jointly resist either a Soviet invasion or a socialist revolution in one of their own countries. Although it claimed to be an alliance in defense of democracies, from the beginning that claim was made farcical by the inclusion of Portugal, which was ruled by the Estado Novo dictatorship of Antonio Salazar.NATO again expanded eastward in the 2000s, when Romania, Bulgaria, several former Yugoslav republics, and the Baltic States joined; the latter were considered particularly provocative, as they had previously been part of the USSR itself. Ukraine and Georgia, two other former Soviet Republics, have also grown increasingly close to NATO and after the 2014 US-backed coup in Kiev, the new Ukrainian government made the goal of joining NATO a priority and even added it to the Ukrainian Constitution in 2019.In recent negotiations to end the Russian operation, Kiev has signaled it is willing to give up its NATO membership ambitions and become a politically neutral state.

