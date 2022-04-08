https://sputniknews.com/20220408/two-tic-tac-ufos-caught-on-video-near-spacex-launch-site-in-florida-blogger-claims-1094600164.html
Two ‘Tic Tac UFOs’ Caught on Video Near SpaceX Launch Site in Florida, Blogger Claims
Scott C. Waring, a prolific blogger with a penchant for seeking out information related to suspected signs of extraterrestrial activity, has announced the discovery of yet another UFO sighting that was apparently filmed in Florida in the vicinity of Playalinda Beach.
The video in question shows what Waring describes as "two tic-tac UFOs shooting behind the SpaceX Falcon rocket" prior to the launch on 9 March.
As the blogger explained, the original video was tweeted by his friend, while Waring himself produced a "close up video of it” and "slowed it down 8X" so that viewers could see the flying "object" which is "long, cylinder shaped, and metallic".
"There is also another object above it that matches its speed," he wrote in his blog. "Very strange, especially so close to a rocket launch site."
The blogger also went on to speculate that this supposed UFO sighting was the result of aliens’ interest in data "about the newest rocket technology", as such information can "help aliens predict the exact year that humans will begin migrating off Earth onto other planets and moons to live".
"A new spacefaring species... that’s the time they can meet and greet us without any need for permission from governments or presidents," he added.