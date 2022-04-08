https://sputniknews.com/20220408/norwegian-fishermen-warn-of-looming-tragedy-as-govt-ponders-closing-ports-for-russian-ships-1094578199.html

Norwegian Fishermen Warn of Looming 'Tragedy' as Gov't Ponders Closing Ports for Russian Ships

Norway intends to consider closing its ports for Russian ships as part of the sanctions in the wake of Russia's special operation in Ukraine, according to the Scandinavian country's Ministry of Trade and Industry.A similar proposal was presented earlier this week by the European Commission in its fifth sanctions package against Russia.Closing the ports were one of the measures requested by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as he addressed the Norwegian parliament last week. After his speech, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre made it clear, though, that this was irrelevant, instead pointing out the extensive fisheries cooperation between Norway and Russia. Opposition leader and former Prime Minister Erna Solberg didn't think it was a good idea either.Threat to Fisheries CooperationAccording to Geir Hønneland, secretary general of the Norwegian Helsinki Committee, a former researcher at the Fridtjof Nansen Institute, and a professor of political science with main his expertise in maritime law, the step may jeopardise the extensive fisheries cooperation between the two countries.He described the cooperation as “very good” and the potential fallout as “very dramatic”. For almost 50 years, Norway and Russia have had agreements on how fish stocks should be managed. Hønneland pointed out that Norway and Russia have always stood together against other countries when it comes to fishing in the Barents Sea.“It may happen that Russia sets a quota for its own fleet that is higher than the one we are comfortable with”, Hønneland warned in an interview with NRK.Furthermore, the Norwegian Fishermen's Association warned that in the worst-case scenario, the breakdown of fisheries agreements may leave Norway without cod. The fish, known as a staple of Norwegian cuisine, largely hatches in the Russian zone. It is currently shared, but Moscow may close it down in retaliation.Greger Mannsverk, director of the Kimek shipyard in Kirkenes near the border with Russia's Murmansk Oblast, believes that shutting out Russian ships is playing Russian roulette with Norwegian interests both on land and at sea.He stressed that 70 percent of his turnover comes from Russian ships.“For us, this will would be a screeching stop. In a northern Norway that is struggling with population decline, this will be a complete crisis”, he told NRK.Mannsverk argued that banning Russian ships from Norwegian ports is a breach of the fisheries agreement in itself and will result in huge problems. In response to Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine, the West announced several rounds of sanctions designed to cripple Russia's economy. The measures target all spheres of life, from tech and finance to consumer goods. A number of companies announced their withdrawal from the Russian market and the closure of production facilities in the country. Lastly, even pronouncedly apolitical spheres such as sports and art have seen a series of boycotts against Russian athletes and artists.

