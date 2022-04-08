https://sputniknews.com/20220408/moscow-ukraine-crisis-has-nothing-to-do-with-us-russia-obligations-under-start-treaty-1094579041.html

Moscow: Ukraine Crisis Has Nothing to Do With US-Russia Obligations Under START Treaty

"We do not believe that the situation around Ukraine is relevant to the implementation of the New START Treaty. We continue to view this treaty as an important tool for arms control and maintaining strategic stability in our relations with the United States. We strictly fulfill our obligations under it, we are closely monitoring that the provisions of the START are also fully observed by the Americans," Ryabkov said.Earlier this week, US Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins said that Washington and Moscow are not currently a position to have arms control talks in light of the developments in Ukraine, but both sides have crucial issues to address.The New START Treaty, effective since 5 February 2011, entails that each side would gradually reduce its nuclear arsenal to a total of 700 rockets, 1,550 warheads and 800 launchers.In February 2021, Moscow and Washington extended the deal for five more years without any renegotiation of its terms and it is now set to expire on 5 February 2026. Any further extension of the accord is ruled out in line with the document.

