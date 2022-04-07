https://sputniknews.com/20220407/russian-envoy-to-canada-summoned-to-foreign-affairs-ministry-for-demarche-over-ukraine-1094539327.html

Russian Envoy to Canada Summoned to Foreign Affairs Ministry for Demarche Over Ukraine

“Today at 4PM [20:00 GMT] I was invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for a meeting with First Deputy Minister Martha Morgan. The Canadian side made a political demarche regarding what is happening in Ukraine and around it with a separate emphasis on the situation with Bucha,” Stepanov said. “The Canadian position was voiced, the essence of which was that Russia is committing illegal actions, allegedly violating international law, allegedly committing war crimes, allegedly committing crimes against humanity.”In response, Stepanov said, he had outlined Russia’s position, its vision of the conflict, its genesis, and dismissed as unfounded accusations against Moscow of committing any actions that violate international law in Ukraine during a special military operation.Stepanov continued to say that he pointed out the staging nature, technical inconsistencies that are visible to the specialist.Stepanov shared that he conveyed to Morgan that in this situation, firstly, Russia cannot accept the arguments of the Canadian side, and secondly, it is regrettable that Western governments, including Canada, consciously or unwittingly support what he described as the false stories of the Kiev regime.Stepanov noted that the Canadian side, following in line with its publicly expressed position, announced its intention to persecute the leadership of Russia, which it considers guilty of the Ukrainian crisis, and to go through this process to the end, including the use of all available international mechanisms, including the International Criminal Court.“No subjects regarding sanctions or the expulsion of diplomats from the Canadian side were touched upon,” Stepanov said. “In general, it was said that Russia would continue to pay for what the West and Canada consider unprovoked and unjustified, in violation of international law, aggression against Ukraine. Broad actions and serious consequences are promised without their specification.”Stepanov added that the meeting lasted about half an hour, and they had the opportunity to exchange views in detail.Over the weekend, reports emerged of mass civilian killings in Bucha, a town near Kiev controlled until recently by the Russian forces. Kiev blamed the civilian deaths on the departed Russian forces. However, Russia’s Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia called the presented evidence a forgery and contended that radical Ukrainian forces have been committing abuses against civilians as well as prisoners of war.

