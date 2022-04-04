https://sputniknews.com/20220404/lavrov-situation-in-bucha-is-fake-attack-1094461483.html

Bucha: Lavrov Says False-Flag Op Was Conducted in Town Outside Kiev After Russian Troop Withdrawal

Bucha: Lavrov Says False-Flag Op Was Conducted in Town Outside Kiev After Russian Troop Withdrawal

The Russian Defence Ministry has blasted the footage of a "massacre" in the Ukrainian city of Bucha as a "production" staged by Kiev for the Western media... 04.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-04T09:58+0000

2022-04-04T09:58+0000

2022-04-04T11:10+0000

russia

ukraine

fake

sergei lavrov

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/04/1094462254_0:81:3197:1879_1920x0_80_0_0_dec086d0e646b2553ba6f139de748603.jpg

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has called the situation around the Ukrainian city of Bucha a "yet another fake attack" that Ukraine attempts to use against Russia.Lavrov outlined that Moscow views the Bucha "provocation" as a potential threat to international security.According to the top Russian diplomat, the horrifying scenes in Bucha were "staged" after Russian troops left the city, with the Ukrainian authorities, induced by their "Western patrons", promoting "fake videos" from Bucha via social media.Lavrov's remarks come after the Ukrainian and Western media fuelled accusations that Russia was behind the mass killing of civilians in the city of Bucha, spreading footage that showed dead bodies strewn across the streets of the town in the Kiev region. Moscow has categorically denied that Russia was behind the killings, calling the footage from Bucha "another provocation" produced by Kiev specially for the Western media. Over the weekend, another clip resurfaced on the web, released by Sergei Korotkih, the leader of the "BOATSMAN BOYS" - one of Kiev's territorial defence divisions. In the video, fighters are heard asking whether they are allowed to shoot people not wearing blue armbands (an identifier of Ukrainian forces), and being given a green light in response.After the chilling videos from Bucha emerged online, many social media users suggested they were fake as it seemed like some of the "corpses" were moving or even standing up as soon as a car drove past them.Aside from this, it turned out that the Ukrainian National Police on Saturday posted a video on its social media, claiming that it had conducted a "clearing operation" in Bucha after the withdrawal of Russian troops.The video of the "clearing op" was posted before the Ukrainian and Western media fuelled the narrative of Russia allegedly committing the mass killing of civilians and spread the footage allegedly picturing bodies strewn across the streets.Ripping into the Bucha incident as a "criminal provocation", Russia demanded a UN Security Council meeting on the matter, but received a no from the United Kingdom. Still, Moscow has indicated that it will once again request to hold a meeting regarding the issue. The Russian Investigative Committee, in its turn, has launched a legal investigation into the issue.*Facebook is banned in Russia over extremist activities

https://sputniknews.com/20220403/kiev-territorial-defence-fighters-in-bucha-were-allowed-to-shoot-anyone-not-wearing-blue-bandages-1094446000.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, ukraine, fake, sergei lavrov