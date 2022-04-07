International
Marine Le Pen Promises to Ban Wearing Hijabs in Public If She Becomes President of France
07.04.2022
French right-wing presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has revealed how she is going to crack down on Muslim women who wear headscarves, or hijabs, in public, should she win the upcoming election in the country.As Le Pen explained while speaking to RTL radio, such a ban would entail fines for those who might violate it, and it would be enforced by the police.While wearing a hijab, as well as other overt religious symbols, is currently banned in government buildings in France, wearing this garment in public is legal, the media outlet notes.Le Pen’s statement comes mere days ahead of the first round of the presidential election in France, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 10 April.Previously, a poll by Ipsos Sopra-Steria suggested that the incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron, were he to face Le Pen in the runoff, would win but by a relatively small margin – namely, by 56 percent versus 44 percent.
Marine Le Pen Promises to Ban Wearing Hijabs in Public If She Becomes President of France

15:55 GMT 07.04.2022
French right-wing presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has revealed how she is going to crack down on Muslim women who wear headscarves, or hijabs, in public, should she win the upcoming election in the country.
As Le Pen explained while speaking to RTL radio, such a ban would entail fines for those who might violate it, and it would be enforced by the police.
"People will be given a fine in the same way that it is illegal to not wear your seat belt. It seems to me that the police are very much able to enforce this measure," she said, as quoted by The Local.
While wearing a hijab, as well as other overt religious symbols, is currently banned in government buildings in France, wearing this garment in public is legal, the media outlet notes.
Le Pen’s statement comes mere days ahead of the first round of the presidential election in France, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 10 April.
Previously, a poll by Ipsos Sopra-Steria suggested that the incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron, were he to face Le Pen in the runoff, would win but by a relatively small margin – namely, by 56 percent versus 44 percent.
