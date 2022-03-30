https://sputniknews.com/20220330/le-pen-gains-3-points-in-a-week-closes-in-on--macron-ahead-of-french-election-show-polls-1094320373.html

Le Pen Gains 3 Points in a Week, Closes in on Macron Ahead of French Election, Show Polls

Le Pen Gains 3 Points in a Week, Closes in on Macron Ahead of French Election, Show Polls

Right-wing National Rally leader Marine Le Pen is one of incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron's most serious rivals in the upcoming two rounds of... 30.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-30T10:57+0000

2022-03-30T10:57+0000

2022-03-30T10:57+0000

france

marine le pen

emmanuel macron

eric zemmour

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105082/48/1050824890_0:7:1044:594_1920x0_80_0_0_24e7ce341fd60d8f6152b926912403c7.jpg

Marine Le Pen is closing the gap on Emmanuel Macron ahead of the two-round presidential election in France on April 10 and 24, gaining three points in a week, according to new polls. Despite the incumbent President still enjoying a margin of victory over the head of the right-wing National Rally party, Macron would win by just 53 percent versus 47 percent for Le Pen, if the two were to face off in the second round, shows a poll by the Ifop-Fiducial group published on 29 March.In a similar positioning, a poll by Ipsos Sopra-Steria showed Macron winning by 56 percent to 44 percent against le Pen.The shift in momentum was dismissed by the French president’s aides as no more than a mere correction after an initial surge in support for Macron over his stance on the Ukraine developments. Nevertheless, Le Pen and her National Rally party have received the boost in support cited by polls as between a quarter and a third of voters reportedly remain undecided on who to cast their ballots for.“I have never been so close to victory,” Le Pen, who has been focusing on domestic issues such as inflation and cost of living during her campaign, told Le Parisien newspaper in an interview published Saturday.Marine Le Pen has also weighed in on the developments in Ukraine, where Russia has been conducting a special operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify the country. Denouncing arms supplies to Kiev by the West as verging on participation in the ongoing conflict, Le Pen also told BFM TV that a war with Russia would be of "high intensity", and she would not want France to take part in such a war."The best way to help Ukrainians is to achieve peace", she stressed. Furthermore, the anti-Russian sanctions that Western countries have slapped on Moscow would make the French people "the first victims," according to Le Pen, particularly an embargo on Russian gas and oil.Meanwhile, Emmanuel Macron, 44, has engaged in a flurry of diplomatic meetings prompted by the developments in Ukraine, Last week saw Macron, hoping to be the first French president to win re-election in 20 years, attend NATO, G7 and European summits.His opponents have accused him of using the international developments as a means of dodging the political debate on the home front, failing to step up on such issues as immigration, crime and defending French culture.Slammed by them as a “president of the rich,” the former investment banker sought to boost his canvassing at home this week. He ventured out on a public walkabout to meet voters on Monday in the town of Dijon, where he was given an earful by voters, complaining of inflation and rocketing fuel prices – issues that have all been exacerbated by fallout from the Ukraine crisis.After Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, which it had earlier formally recognized, the West responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow, prompting many foreign companies to suspend operations in the country. The Western sanctions have had a massive impact on food and energy prices and supplies worldwide.Emmanuel Macron, who only officially declared his candidacy earlier this month, 24 hours before a deadline for candidates to finalise their intent to run, when accosted by voters in Dijon responded by saying:A total of 12 candidates succeeded in gathering the 500 endorsements from elected French officials required to enter the presidential race, with the top two in the first round facing off in a second-round run-off on April 24.Besides Macron and Le Pen, they include right-wing ex-journalist, TV pundit and best-selling author Eric Zemmour, founder of the Reconquest party.Latest polls put Zemmour in fourth place, behind Macron, Le Pen and veteran left-winger Jean-Luc Melenchon.

https://sputniknews.com/20220313/marine-le-pen-says-western-arms-supplies-to-ukraine-verge-on-participation-in-conflict-1093833227.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220327/uk-foreign-secretary-hints-russia-sanctions-may-stay-even-after-peace-deal-1094236212.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220327/thousands-rally-in-paris-in-support-of-right-wing-presidential-candidate-zemmour---video-1094244009.html

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

france, marine le pen, emmanuel macron, eric zemmour