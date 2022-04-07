https://sputniknews.com/20220407/india-abstains-on-vote-to-suspend-russia-from-un-human-rights-council-1094569680.html

India Abstains on Vote to Suspend Russia From UN Human Rights Council

India Abstains on Vote to Suspend Russia From UN Human Rights Council

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - India has abstained from a UN resolution on the suspension of Russia from the UNHRC for reasons of "both substance and process," but... 07.04.2022, Sputnik International

Earlier in the day, the UN General Assembly suspended Russia from the Human Rights Council in a 93-24 vote, with 58 countries abstaining.At the same time, the Indian representative noted that New Delhi has stood for peace, dialogue and diplomacy since the beginning of the Ukrainian conflict.Tirumurti stressed that India continues to remain deeply concerned at the deteriorating situation in Ukraine and reiterated it call for an end to hostilities."Recent reports of civilian killings in Bucha are deeply disturbing. We unequivocally condemn these killings and support the call for an independent investigation," the Indian representative added.The United States and its allies initiated the resolution in connection with alleged atrocities in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, which Russia has called a staged provocation. Images purporting to show the bodies of civilians killed in Bucha emerged several days after Russian troops had left the area and Ukrainian forces had entered following peace talks in Istanbul.On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only, but later accused Ukrainian forces of using typical terrorist methods, such as hiding behind civilians and positioning weapons systems in civilian areas.

