UNSC: India Calls for Independent Probe Into Bucha Events

UNSC: India Calls for Independent Probe Into Bucha Events

India's Ambassador to the UN, T. S. Tirumurti has said there should be an independent investigation into the events in the Ukrainian city of Bucha in the Kiev region, after the Ukrainian government accused Russian troops of killing civilians there. The diplomat called the reports of civilian killings in the city "disturbing".T. S. Tirumurti also called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and stressed the need to deal with Ukraine's humanitarian needs.Kiev previously accused Russian troops of killings hundreds in Bucha distributing photos of bodies of alleged victims lying on the city's streets in the western media. Russian Defence Ministry rejected the accusations and stated that the photos and videos had been staged pointing at the fact that the footage emerged only four days after Russian troops' withdrawal from the city.The Kremlin condemned Kiev's "provocation in Bucha" arguing that it complicates negotiations between the two countries aimed at ending the Russian special military operation that was launched on 24 February. Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov alleged that the whole point of the provocation was to thwart the talks process, which started showing results during the last round of in-person talks.

